Leeds United and Celtic are set to battle it out for Ghanaian hotshot Edmund Baidoo this summer, according to a report from Sports World Ghana.

The 18-year-old is said to be attracting interest from plenty of top European sides this summer, with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion also said to be keen.

The teenager has already scored seven goals and assisted a further four for current club Sogndal in the Norwegian second tier, and has former Elland Road player Tor Andre Flo as his current boss.

Daniel Farke’s side are said to have already made contact with the Norwegian side over a potential deal for the forward, who has a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

Leeds United target Ghanaian teenage talent Edmund Baidoo to bolster attacking ranks

Baidoo has taken the Norwegian second tier by storm this season, with his 11 goal contributions in 14 league appearances making him hot property across Europe.

As well as the three aforementioned clubs, Nottingham Forest are also credited with an interest in the star boy (Sky Sports, 25/6 14:13), although the player is said to be in no rush to leave his current side.

The latest of the Ghanaian’s contributions occurred in a 2-0 victory over Kongsvinger last Saturday, as he scored one and assisted the other in another eye-catching display.

The teenager’s abilities were clear to see as he laid on the first goal for teammate Felix Eriksson; as he stands up his defender, before putting an inch-perfect delivery into the penalty area for his colleague to head home.

Edmund Baidoo 23/24 Sogndal league stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Goals 7 Assists 4 Minutes played 1,168 Goal contribution/90 0.85 As of June 26th, 2024 Source: Fotmob

The 18-year-old then got the chance to prove what he can do in the second-half, as he cut in from the right channel, easily beat a defender, before curling home a low finish past the goalkeeper, and further added to his glowing reputation in the process.

Edmund Baidoo could prove to be perfect Crysencio Summerville replacement for Leeds United

Watching Baidoo’s involvement from the weekend was akin to Crysencio Summerville’s performances in a white shirt last season, with the Dutchman tearing past many a Championship defender over the course of the campaign.

The 22-year-old netted 19 times in the league, as well as laying on another nine goals for his teammates, as he continued to develop into one of the Football League’s most talented assets, and proved to be an unplayable force for much of the season.

But with the Yorkshire side failing to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Summerville [pictured above] has been subject to plenty of transfer speculation this summer, with a quartet of top flight sides said to be interested.

TeamTalk has reported that Brighton are also looking at a move for the former ADO Den Haag player, as well as Fulham, Chelsea and Liverpool, as top flight clubs look to capitalise on the Whites' playoff final defeat to Southampton, which saw them facing another season in the second tier.

With United having to raise funds this summer due to financial restraints, the departure of Summerville could be edging ever closer, and a bargain-buy in Baidoo could soften the deal ahead of the next Championship campaign.