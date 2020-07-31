Leeds United cast eye over 35-time international

Leeds United have cast an eye over AS Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi ahead of their return to the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

Florenzi’s future in Rome looks uncertain having reportedly asked to leave the club in November, before leaving the club to join Valencia on loan.

The 29-year-old, who has made 280 appearances for the Serie A side, looks set to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer, with Leeds said to be among those sides monitoring his progress.

Florenzi is a right-back who can also operate in midfield, which makes him a potentially useful and versatile option for Marcelo Bielsa as they prepare to embark on life back in England’s top-flight.

The defender has also accrued 35 caps for Italy since making his international debut in 2012, and looks set to be called up by Roberto Mancini ahead of next year’s European Championships.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have cast an eye over Florenzi ahead of a potential move, but it is understood that the player’s preference is to stay in Italy, with Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Atalanta also keen.

Bielsa is likely want to strengthen in several positions this summer, and currently, Luke Ayling is the club’s only out-and-out right-back, with Stuart Dallas filling in on a number of occasions this term.

The Verdict

Florenzi is a player who possesses real pedigree, and has experience of playing at the highest level.

His energy and tenacity on and off the ball would make him fit right into Leeds’ style of play, and it would also add real competition to a position that needs addressing.

The lure of a move to England and the project of taking Leeds back to the top could be an attractive one for the player, and it would be a coup to get him given that big clubs from his native country want him.