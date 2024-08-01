Highlights West Ham's deal with Leeds for Summerville is a steal according to Carlton Palmer, with a fee of £25 million agreed.

Carlton Palmer believes that West Ham have done a great bit of business to agree a deal with Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a fee in the region of £25 million has been negotiated between the two clubs.

Summerville was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the window so far, with a resolution now in sight.

The Whites will be losing a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side, with the Dutchman having won the EFL Championship player of the year last season.

The 22-year-old contributed 19 goals and nine assists as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

Carlton Palmer gives Summerville to West Ham verdict

Palmer believes that this is a great deal for West Ham, praising the player’s ability during his time in the Championship.

He is optimistic that this form can be translated into the Premier League, claiming that this signature is a big coup for the London club.

“Crysencio Summerville is to undergo a medical at West Ham in the next day,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s believed a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, £25 million rising to £35 million with add-ons.

“Summerville was in huge demand from home and abroad, he had a stellar season with Leeds United.

“He was the Championship player of the season, 21 goals, which was a fantastic return.

“And the 22-year-old Dutchman is to sign a five-year deal.

“This is a really big coup for West Ham, given the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the player.

“Summerville has decided to join West Ham, a fantastic bit of business for West Ham.

“As I said, he was a standout player in the Championship, still young.”

The price, sitting at £25m plus add-ons, has been debated by Leeds fans, who feel they could've demanded more for the Championship Player of the Year. Whilst that much is true, Leeds are still working against financial regulations whilst in the second-tier, despite the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham.

On the price, Palmer said: “I think it’s a really fair price for the player as well. I know Leeds would’ve been looking for more as an upfront figure, I think they initially set the fee at £30 million up front.

“But, given the fair play (P&S) situation, they had to get the player out of the football club, and they had to raise a lot of money.

“With Gray gone, and now Summerville, Leeds should be in (good financial) shape going into next season.

“But West Ham are getting a really, really talented young player, who I think will be outstanding in the Premier League, and carry his form into the Championship up.”

Summerville’s importance to Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Summerville was a key part of Leeds’ promotion push last season, featuring in 43 of their 46 regular league games.

He was a crucial member of the squad, with the team coming third in the table, and his departure will be a real blow to their promotion aspirations for the upcoming campaign.

Gray and Glen Kamara have already been sold earlier this transfer window, so this will be another major loss for Farke.

Leeds have signed Joe Rodon on a permanent basis, as well as Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle, so there have been some arrivals to offset these departures.

Summerville sale for £25 million is a surprise

Given the fee for Gray’s sale to Tottenham Hotspur was £40 million, according to The Yorkshire Post, this fee comes as somewhat of a surprise.

Perhaps the financial situation at Elland Road isn’t as safe as expected, and this sale was needed to help ease things further.

Or maybe the time left on his contract (two years) meant that Leeds felt now was the optimal time to cash in.

But a fee of £25 million, plus add-ons, is certainly below expectations of many, and that could prove to be a really smart piece of business for West Ham.