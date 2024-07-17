Highlights Summerville's impressive season has caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs as well as Rennes in France.

Leeds will demand more than the reported 20 million euros for the 22-year-old winger due to his high calibre, in the eyes of Carlton Palmer.

The club's ability to negotiate a higher fee for Summerville will ensure ample reinvestment for a strong promotion bid.

EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict following Rennes' reported interest in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch winger has been at the forefront of much transfer speculation off the back of an outstanding campaign in the Championship last term, which saw him score 19 times and assist a further nine to win the division's Player of the Season Award.

But following Leeds' eventual failure to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking in May's play-off final defeat to Southampton, Summerville has reportedly been courted by a number of top-flight clubs. A report from The Mirror (Sunday 14th July, page 74) has claimed that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United are circling for Summerville, who Leeds are said to want £40m for.

Meanwhile, a fresh update from leading French outlet L'Equipe has also reported interest from Rennes, who have recently signed Glen Kamara from Elland Road. In contrast to the Mirror's report, L'Equipe claim that Leeds value Summerville at 20 million euros. The report adds that the player himself is not against a surprise switch to France.

Carlton Palmer: Leeds will want more than €20m for Summerville

Palmer is surprised at the latest development in the Summerville saga and believes that it will take much more than the quoted figure in L'Equipe's report to prize the forward away from Yorkshire.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "There's loads of speculation around the future of Crysencio Summerville.

"The Leeds United frontman was in outstanding form last season in the Championship [as Leeds were] just not able to get over the line and get promoted back to the Premier League, contributing to 19 goals and nine assists.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 Championship stats for Leeds United, as per FotMob Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Chances created 112 Successful dribbles 98

"He's under contract until 2026 and Leeds have to sell to fall in line with financial regulations. They'd like to keep the player.

"But it's reported that the latest club to be interested in him is Rennes, and Summerville is reported to have said he's open to the move. I think with the list of clubs that are interested in the player - Brighton [were] very interested in him along with a lot of other Premier League clubs - I'd be very surprised to see the 22-year-old end up at Rennes.

"Some big, big clubs in the Premier League are interested in him, it's reported that PSG are interested in the signature of the player and why wouldn't they be? He also played very, very well in the Premier League for Leeds.

"Of course, rumours are coming out that he's interested in the move to Rennes. Rennes are saying they're looking at 20 million euros but Leeds will be looking for a lot more than that, I think it's likely to be in the 30 million euro mark."

Leeds United must maintain high Crysencio Summerville asking price

It feels inevitable that Summerville will leave in the coming weeks, having shown on so many occasions in 23/24 that his quality is far above the Championship. He was a top-flight calibre of player before Leeds were even relegated from the Premier League and that only adds to the challenge they'll face in convincing him to stick it out for another season in English football's second tier.

However, they could soften the impending blow by negotiating a significant fee that will facilitate ample reinvestment - and 20 million euros almost feels like an insult for a player of his class.

The touted £40m figure is a much fairer reflection of Summerville's ability and potential, and getting that fee would unlock a real transfer kitty for Leeds to play with ahead of a fresh promotion bid next time around.