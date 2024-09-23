After Leeds United's busy transfer window, their attention will soon turn to their out of contract players in the squad ahead of the January transfer window.

The Whites' boss, Daniel Farke, has hindered potential contract talks taking place for both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Farke expressed his admiration for the pair, making it look likely he will keep the duo on for next season if they want to stay at Elland Road.

Farke made it clear the importance of not only Firpo but also Byram, whose age is needed in a fairly young Leeds squad, with his versatility playing a part as well - he can play both right-back, left-back and as a flanking centre-back in a back-three.

With both out of contract in the summer, though, talks are yet to get underway. After their start to the season, Leeds may look to renew with the potential of other clubs beginning to snoop.

"Farke won't want to lose them for nothing" - Pundit's view on Leeds duo ahead of contract expiry

Leeds' former midfielder Carlton Palmer has given an exclusive insight into how Farke should handle Byram and Firpo's situation.

Related 3 things Leeds United have clearly learnt following Saturday's 2-0 win v Cardiff City FLW outline the three things Leeds United fans and Daniel Farke will have learnt following their 2-0 win over Cardiff.

"Leeds and Farke have had a really busy summer. Farke has eluded this in his press conferences.

"Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, who are under contract for another season, were not foremost in his mind. They have both played a really big part at the start of the season, Byram making four appearances and Firpo being a part of five.

"Unless there is undisclosed extension triggers that we don't know about, then we'll have to wait and see. Obviously, they could sign pre-contract deals in January, but I'm sure Daniel Farke rates the two players really highly, they're both great options for the squad.

"He won't want to lose those players for nothing, that's for sure. It's a difficult time because the season's kicked off, but time will tell whether they trigger an extension or get their contracts extended for another year, but I am sure they'll want to sit down and sort something out.

"In particular, you won't want to lose someone like Firpo for free after paying £10-15m to acquire him from Barcelona. They've already made significant starts for Leeds United this season, but that's the problem when you're a manager, there's always something ongoing or pressing.

"The priority is for Leeds to get promotion this season, so they will want to try and sit down and negotiate extensions for these players for at least another season.

"As I said, we don't know if there are extensions that could be triggered. Byram could have an appearance clause, which means an extension, but we don't know if that's the case.

"The one thing that will happen is that Farke will sit down and speak to the Leeds hierarchy and if they do not extend these players' contracts, they'll already be trying to identify the players they'll look to bring in come January.

"These decisions will determine the outcome of the season. They need to get it right."

Leeds should act quickly with Firpo in particular

It's an interesting prospect Farke finds himself in. There is no doubt both have played a key part in Leeds' season so far, so Farke should look to renew their deals, but it also depends on what both Byram and Firpo believe is best for them.

They are both in different situations. Firpo is 28 and starting week in, week out and performing as their left-back in his fourth season in Yorkshire. But Byram may be keen to look at different opportunities with limited game time.

Related Leeds United: New claims around Junior Firpo contract situation Junior Firpo is open to signing a new contract with Leeds United, but will wait to see the club's promotion prospects unfold

The 31-year-old Leeds academy graduate has only played a total of 29 minutes in four games this season, but Farke has made it clear his experience is what brings importance to the squad.

Rejoining his boyhood club last season, Byram played a much more integral role, making 34 appearances, but that now looks to have changed with the acquisition of Jayden Bogle at right-back.

Sam Byram's statistics in the 2023/24 Championship season, as per FotMob Goals 2 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 80.7% Tackles won 44 Aerial duels won 56

Leeds will need to act quickly with clubs potentially gathering an interest with just six months left come January.

Firpo seems to be a no-brainer to get sorted as soon as possible, but Byram may find his future lies elsewhere.