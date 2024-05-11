Highlights Leeds United should consider signing consistent goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Swansea City.

Leeds United could be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, irrespective of promotion, and a good option for Daniel Farke's side is Swansea City's Brighton loanee, Carl Rushworth.

The 2023/24 season has been a very difficult one for the Swans, as losing Russell Martin in pre-season set the tone for what has been a turbulent campaign, but Rushworth has been one of the club’s shining lights, with the shot stopper having an impressive season.

The goalkeeper won the Swans' Player of the Season award, and he has also starred during previous loan spells with both Walsall and Lincoln City in the EFL, and is now perhaps hoping for a move to the top-flight, or to play regularly for his parent club.

Carl Rushworth's 2023/24 season

The 22-year-old joined Swansea City in the summer on a season-long loan but signed a new long-term contract with his parent club Brighton before joining the Swans, so his future could very well be with the Seagulls. The difficulty of their season means the club hasn’t had many standout performers, but Rushworth has definitely impressed above the rest and could be partially credited with the reason the Swans aren’t further down the table.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 11 Bristol City 46 2 62 12 Cardiff City 46 -17 62 13 Millwall 46 -10 59 14 Swansea City 46 -6 57 15 Watford 46 0 56 16 Sunderland 46 -2 56

He played a key role in their 14th place finish in the table, conceding 65 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets in a difficult year for the Welsh outfit, which saw them sack Michael Duff and appoint Luke Williams. Not only that, but according to Fotmob, Rushworth is in the top 10% of Championship goalkeepers for a number of stats. Saves (143), goals prevented (4.02), and accurate long balls (285) are all some of the best in the division.

His sweeping and high claims also rank well, highlighting the makings of a well-rounded goalkeeper, who has plenty of room to develop further over the coming seasons. Rushworth is already said to be being considered for a place in Gareth Southgate's England Euro's squad, according to The Mirror.

Speaking in The Athletic Martyn Margetson, the Swansea and England goalkeeping coach, has no doubts about the career path of Rushworth. He said: “Carl has a lot of strengths.

“His in-possession game and technical goalkeeping are strong. It’s difficult to pick just one strength, but he is also a strong character mentally. He has all the attributes to be a top Premier League goalkeeper.

“He can be an international goalkeeper, no doubt about it. He has the mindset and mentality to his work and I find him really coachable. It is his ambition to play in the Premier League and play at international level. He will reach the highest level.”

Leeds should sign Carl Rushworth

Illan Meslier's best form at Elland Road came during his first 18 months as Leeds’ number one after Marcelo Bielsa selected the Frenchman for the back end of the promotion campaign, but he has been unable to recapture that form since, stagnating in terms of his own development for a young goalkeeper. His inconsistencies have been an issue, whilst Rushworth has been the epitome of consistency for the Swans.

The Whites will also be aware that Meslier is a player that they can easily turn a profit on, with the club having spent around £5 million on the 24-year-old during the summer of 2020 to bring him across from Lorient. With just two years remaining on his deal, it means that it could be the best time for all parties to move on whilst his contract begins to run down this summer, banking Leeds with some cash and giving Meslier a fresh start elsewhere.

Rushworth may not be ready for top-flight football just yet, but the England U-21 international appears destined for it at some stage, whether at Brighton Leeds or elsewhere, having ticked off the Championship following previous successful loan spells in League Two and League One; but another year of second tier football - if Leeds miss out on promotion via the play-offs - would still serve him well in terms of his development at a young age.

Also, at the elite level, it is not enough to be good with your hands. You need to be good with your feet as well, and Rushworth could have enormous upside in that regard over Meslier. Farke doesn't necessarily require that in the short-term but the club may be in need of a profile like Rushworth in the long-term by using the goalkeeper as an extra outfield player.

To top it all off, Leeds would be acquiring a local home-grown talent as well. Rushworth would be returning to West Yorkshire and to close family ties, having been born and raised in nearby Halifax. The potential to move back to familiar surroundings, whilst also playing for a top-end Championship side would almost certainly be appealing for a player in his position.

Cashing in on Meslier for a player on a rapid development curve like Rushworth should be a no-brainer for Leeds. In truth, he may not come so cheaply from Brighton, but he could be the club's first-choice for many years to come, and is one to keep an eye on if they secure promotion or fail to achieve their ambition of the Premier League.