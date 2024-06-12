Highlights Ampadu emerged as a key leader for Leeds, wearing the armband more than official captains Struijk, Cooper, and Ayling.

His versatility in defense and midfield has been crucial, making him arguably Leeds' best player and a reliable presence.

With vast experience at just 23, Ampadu is a strong candidate to become Leeds' official club captain if Cooper departs this summer.

Ethan Ampadu was one of the best signings in the Championship last season following his arrival to Leeds United from Chelsea and established himself as a key player for Daniel Farke.

So much so, that the Welshman wore the armband on 23 occasions in 2023/24 and has become one of the key leadership figures within the Elland Road dressing room. That record is ahead of Pascal Struijk with 13, the official club captain in Liam Cooper with 11, and the official vice-captain during the first half of the season in Luke Ayling with eight.

The latter two have been the primary bearers of the captain's armband for several years now, and an established part of the club's leadership group alongside the likes of Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, but there may be somewhat of a changing of the guard at Elland Road this summer. Cooper is in contract talks with Leeds, as the club are looking to extend the captain's ten-year stay at Elland Road, but the aforementioned trio have all left for a fresh opportunity.

Late last week, the club announced that Cooper is now in contract discussions with the club, alongside Jamie Shackleton. Sam Byram has triggered a one-year extension in his deal, whilst Charlie Allen, Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Keenan Carole, Stuart Dallas, Cuba Diboe, Scott Godden, Ian Poveda, Morten Spencer, Harvey Sutcliffe, and Dani van den Heuvel have all been released following the expiry of their deals.

There was always likely to be somewhat of a change in leadership for Leeds occurring this summer. Some figures with experience and know-how ought to be retained and one could be Cooper. However, it appears unlikely after appearing so infrequently this term, meaning a new official club captain may well be required this summer.

Ethan Ampadu captains Wales

Ampadu has been virtually ever-present this season for Leeds, having been substituted just once in the league all season, and missing just one of Leeds' 55 games in all competitions when he was rested during a replay in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle.

He has also been needed as part of a rock-solid duo at centre-back and in midfield as well as Farke has not been keen to utilise Cooper or Charlie Cresswell, which highlights Ampadu's importance to the Leeds boss.

That's because Struijk hasn't featured since the Boxing Day game against Preston North End and Leeds have had to find other solutions in the heart of their defence. During the first half of the season, the Dutchman had predominantly formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon.

The Spurs loanee and Struijk complement each other well as a duo, with Struijk more accomplished in possession and Rodon the stronger physical presence of the pair. Struijk himself was also growing into the role as a leadership figure and captain.

Ampadu has established himself as a real leader in defence or midfield for Farke but Struijk too enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign, leaving the Leeds boss with a decision to make should Cooper depart.

Ampadu already has 191 club appearances under his belt, having only turned 23 this season, and also has 52 senior appearances for his country, becoming the youngest player to reach the 50-game milestone and putting him well on course to become the nation's highest-ever appearance maker.

He added another feather to his cap for the season in midweek, when he captained his country for the first time. It may have come during a 4-0 friendly defeat to Slovakia but it is a role that he is expected to take on permanently at some stage in the near future.

Ethan Ampadu's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Exeter City 13 0 1 Chelsea 12 0 0 Chelsea U-23 19 1 0 RB Leipzig (loan) 7 0 0 Sheffield United (loan) 29 0 0 Venezia (loan) 30 0 3 Spezia (loan) 34 1 1 Leeds United* 54 2 2 Wales* 52 0 1

Ethan Ampadu's Leeds role

The epitome of consistency, Ampadu has established himself as arguably Leeds' best player and one of the best midfielders in the Championship in the first few months of the season. He has mostly been deployed at the base of midfield and become a pivotal player there but many weren't sure of what he would be, having also played much of his career as a centre-back, where he has also been forced to feature plenty since the turn of the year.

The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons of up to £10 million, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. Chelsea also inserted a sell-on clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

His quality, consistency, and dependability has been key no matter where Farke has chosen to utilise him, with injuries or a reluctance to turn to fringe centre-back options meaning that he needed to drop back into the centre of defence more often than he would have imagined, with no complaints.

Clearly, Ampadu is young enough to improve, yet has vast experience and maturity for his tender age in major European leagues and for his country as well. He’s been a near-perfect signing after playing almost every minute of every game. You wouldn't know that he'd played almost every game given the quality, consistency, and relentlessness of his displays.

Highlighting that he has the mental strength, the technical quality, and the endurance to be at the top end of the second tier, whilst being physically combative enough to deal with the rigours of Championship football. Availability is the best ability but adaptability and dependability aren't far behind, either.

At centre-back or in midfield, Ampadu is the heartbeat of Farke's team and, if Cooper goes, should be the club captain for Leeds in 2024/25 ahead of Struijk, who would almost certainly be perfect for the vice-captaincy next term.