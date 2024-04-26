Leeds United's key stars could attract plenty of interest during the upcoming summer transfer window, regardless of whether they are promoted at the end of the season or not.

Illan Meslier, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter have all attracted interest in recent years - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Dan James gain some attention too.

The Welsh duo have been excellent for much of the season and could generate the Whites a decent amount of money if the Whites decide to cash in on them.

But considering Ampadu only joined last summer, it seems unlikely that Leeds will want to sell the versatile ex-Chelsea man during the next window.

Two players who are perhaps more likely to leave are Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, both of whom have arguably been the first-teamers that have been most heavily linked with moves away from Elland Road, along with England youth international Gray.

Crysencio Summerville has been a wanted man in recent months

It's no surprise that Summerville has been attracting interest, with the Dutchman thriving on the left wing for the Whites throughout the campaign and establishing himself as one of the finest players in the Championship.

Without him being at Daniel Farke's disposal, Leeds wouldn't be in the automatic promotion mix right now and that just reinforces how important the 22-year-old has been.

Incredibly, the Whites signed him for just £1.3m from Feyenoord back in 2020, and Leeds look set to make an incredible return on their investment in him.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of April 26th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 44 Goals 20 Assists 10

The player still has two years left on his contract at Elland Road and this puts the Whites in a strong negotiating position ahead of the next window, regardless of whether they are promoted or not.

If they aren't, a summer departure seems inevitable, but the length of his contract means Leeds have the license to demand a sizeable amount for him.

Aston Villa are just one of many teams that have been linked with a move for him, which should push his price tag up.

A report from Football Transfers this month believes Leeds will demand around £45m for him. If that is matched, the Whites would surely sanction an exit for him.

Willy Gnonto's Leeds United future has remained uncertain for some time

Gnonto has had a very mixed season, making himself unavailable for some games in August amid transfer speculation and sustaining an injury away at Hull City that kept him out of action for weeks.

Those two factors, combined with his lack of starts, contributed to his slow start to the season, but he has been a more important asset in recent months and has recovered from this slow start to make himself a key man again.

Registering nine goals and two assists in 39 competitive appearances this season, he hasn't been that prolific in front of goal during the campaign, but he could command a fee in the region of £30m.

Football Insider believes Leeds could accept an offer around that amount. Gnonto may only be 20 and may have a huge amount of potential, but many Leeds fans may have snapped a club's hand off for that type of fee for the Italian earlier in the season when he wasn't making as much of an impact.

If they can generate £75m from Summerville and Gnonto, the Whites shouldn't stand in the way of either, despite the fact both are important first-teamers at Elland Road.

Not only would this £75m help to balance the books, but it could give manager Farke a huge amount to spend on different areas to improve their quality and depth.

This summer windfall would be useful regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.