The January transfer window is often decisive in the Championship promotion race, as clubs look to bring in quality that could help them over the line.

We know that circumstances change as the season progresses, so the winter window sometimes presents clubs with opportunities that weren’t there in the summer.

Fulham’s decision to bring in Aleksandar Mitrovic in 2018 was an outstanding bit of business for the Cottagers that was key to their promotion. More recently, Kieffer Moore and David Brooks played big roles for Ipswich and Southampton respectively, as they won promotion last season.

Championship Table (As of 26/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 16 16 32 2 Sunderland 16 14 32 3 Sheffield United 16 12 32 4 Burnley 16 13 30 5 Middlesbrough 16 10 27 6 West Brom 16 7 26

So, clubs in the promotion hunt will be looking for that one player who could make a big difference, and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson may be that player.

Evan Ferguson transfer latest

The Ireland international has endured a frustrating period since returning from a lengthy injury earlier this year, and with the Seagulls performing so well, he has found it difficult to get in the XI regularly.

Therefore, there are doubts about Ferguson’s future, and The Sun has claimed that clubs are weighing up a loan move for the Ireland international in January.

Unsurprisingly, there is Premier League interest in the 20-year-old, but the report also states that Burnley are keen.

Whilst it may seem unlikely that Ferguson would move to the Championship, the priority for the youngster will be game time, so he may be prepared to drop down a division for six months if it can help get his career back on track.

Leeds United should monitor Evan Ferguson situation

And, if there is a chance that Ferguson could join a Championship club, then Leeds United should be doing all they can to ensure the striker ends up at Elland Road.

Simply put, Ferguson would be the ideal number nine for Daniel Farke’s side, and he has the potential to fire them to the title.

Whilst goals haven’t been a problem for Leeds this season, as only Middlesbrough have scored more, you do get the feeling that they could be more prolific.

Joel Piroe, who doesn’t always convince, is Leeds’ top scorer on six, which isn’t exactly an incredible return after 16 games this season. So, the team is scoring goals, but they’re sharing them around, and there could be a point where they will need a clinical striker to make the difference.

Ferguson’s finishing ability means he could thrive for the Yorkshire outfit, and with Leeds ranking second for xG in the league, he knows he will get opportunities.

As well as that, Ferguson could transform the way Leeds plays with his power and physical presence up top.

He has the ability to play with his back to goal, and he could be the ideal focal point for the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and Largie Ramazani to excel around him.

Evan Ferguson could give Burnley promotion advantage

Not only would Ferguson be the ideal striker to solve Leeds’ issues, another huge positive of bringing him to the club is that he wouldn’t be joining Burnley.

The Clarets’ problems in front of goal are much clearer, and, again, Ferguson is the sort of signing that would improve Scott Parker’s side significantly.

Burnley have a good structure in place, and adding a top quality striker would make them look a formidable team at this level.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Brighton will sanction a temporary switch for Ferguson, and if he would be open to joining a Championship club.

But, if he is, it’s no exaggeration to say that he could have a huge say in the way this promotion battle plays out - so Leeds must do all they can to beat Burnley to his signature if it’s a possibility.