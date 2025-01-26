Leeds United return to action on Monday evening as they head across the Pennines to face Scott Parker's Burnley in another huge game at the top of the division.

Daniel Farke's troops lead the way at the summit after accruing 59 points from 28 matches, with both Sunderland and Sheffield United dropping points over the weekend to hand the initiative to both them and their hosts.

Leeds take on a Burnley side in the evening at Turf Moor looking to end the Clarets’ six-game run without conceding a goal and collect a win in the process. They are also unbeaten in 15 league matches (W9, D6).

The last time they conceded a goal was on December 21 against Watford, having only let in nine throughout the entire season so far. It will be a stern test for Leeds against a side looking to complete a league double over them, as well as close the gap on their visitors.

Burnley sit three points adrift in third-place but the Clarets will line up as one of just three sides to have inflicted a Championship defeat on Farke and co. Luca Koleosho's strike was enough to take all three points in the game at Elland Road despite Farke’s team dominating in terms of possession and attempts.

The Whites head into the clash in fine form of their own, though. They are unbeaten in their last 11 encounters in all competitions and winning their last two without conceding a goal.

Here, we take a look at TWO reasons why this could be a pivotal moment in Leeds' season, should they secure victory at Turf Moor.

1 Leeds can gain a healthy cushion over their rivals with victory over Burnley

Both Leeds and Burnley have the best defensive numbers in the division heading into Monday's clash. No side has kept more clean sheets than Leeds (16) other than Burnley, and Leeds' 19 goals conceded is bettered only by their hosts with nine.

The Whites have the best underlying figures as well, having conceded 19.1xG so far, with Burnley just behind them on 23.6xG, per FotMob. It potentially indicates a low-margin game of few goals and few chances, and one which will be played on a knife edge.

That said, Leeds should be full of confidence; they have the best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 53 goals in 28 games. They should be able to take the game to Burnley and find a way through James Trafford's near-impenetrable wall.

Last year, the Whites were involved in a sensational promotion battle alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town, excruciatingly missing out on the automatic promotion spots by six points, largely due to a disappointing end to the campaign that saw Leeds win just one of their last six fixtures.

However, they have returned with a vengeance this season, sitting top of the Championship table with 59 points from 28 outings. They are now the leaders and not the chasers, which means some may see a draw as a reasonable result to accept to keep a promotion rival three points behind.

However, the opportunity to lay down a marker with victory is something Leeds have to be pushing for. That's because victory would see Leeds move four points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, six ahead of Monday's opponents, and seven ahead of Sunderland.

That would place them in a strong position to march closer to the title and promotion, with a healthy cushion building in the process. Settling for a draw would therefore be a mistake, given the opportunity that has presented itself following that late draw for Plymouth at the Stadium of Light and the twist at Bramall Lane thanks to Hull's thumping win.

Championship Table (26/01/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 28 34 59 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 28 27 56 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Bromwich Albion 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44

2 A win over Burnley could attract players to Leeds

Leeds are yet to make an addition to their squad this month, although there is still time in the transfer window for each club in the automatic race to become stronger and that will have a large part to play in what happens next during the run-in.

You would imagine that clubs targeting an automatic finish will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional quality and depth. The other three in the mix have thus far, with Leeds biding their time heading into the final week of the window.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around; and some sides aren't hanging around in January as well. Sheffield United and Sunderland have made the most eye-catching signings so far.

That is sure to be a boost for the Blades after they missed the chance to go top and remain second, but the race for automatic promotion now shifts to Leeds and third-placed Burnley, who have the opportunity to not just lay down a marker, but also potentially attract a higher calibre of player if they win on Monday evening.

It could attract top targets to join the promotion party, with some of the very best options perhaps not keen on the idea of joining a Leeds side who may fall short again, as they did last season. But a win would strengthen their position and take them a further step towards promotion, and players may wish to come and enjoy the ride between now and May.

For some players, Championship football is beneath them, hence they need to be more convinced with greater incentives in place ahead of a switch to the second tier. A win over Burnley could see that mindset switch as it will perhaps not feel like a waste of four months if they can bed into this group of players and have a good time gaining promotion in the process.

Not only does promotion provide the financial windfall of Premier League revenue, but it also elevates a club’s stature, attracting better players and sponsorship deals, as well as the ability to establish a club in the elite. A victory may not ensure promotion, but it takes them a clear step in the right direction on that front, which their transfer targets will notice during the final week of the window.

Three points at Turf Moor is huge for Leeds and Farke.