Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid, amid interest from Everton and uncertainty over his future at Craven Cottage.

According to TEAMtalk, the versatile forward is set to depart the Cottagers at the end of the month after they were unable to come to an agreement over a new contract. De Cordova-Reid’s contract expires this month, which will make him a free agent this summer.

It is understood that Leeds are one of two clubs with an interest in signing Reid, should he leave Fulham this summer as is now likely. The Whites face competition from Premier League outfit Everton, with both sides hoping to improve their attacking options next season.

De Cordova-Reid's Fulham stats and profile

The 31-year-old featured regularly in the Premier League last season, contributing six goals and two assists from 33 appearances in the the top-flight.

The Jamaica international has been with the West London outfit since making the switch from Cardiff City in 2019, initially signing on loan before making it a permanent move in January 2020.

He can operate in central areas as part of a front two, or behind the striker as an attacking midfielder, whilst De Cordova-Reid has also played plenty of his career out wide as well, which speaks to the broadness of his overall skill-set as a player.

Not only that, but he is highly experienced at this stage in his career, having won promotion previously with Fulham, and also helping to establish them in the Premier League as well.

During his early career with Bristol City and out on loan to various EFL clubs, he was used primarily as a central or attacking midfielder at first, but became a well-rounded forward eventually as he continued to develop as a footballer, with the Robins using him as more of an out-and-out striker prior to his Cardiff switch.

Since then, he's never nailed down one set role or position, but instead finds himself moving around all over the attacking line as a utility forward. De Cordova-Reid is incredibly selfless, and will put the team first in order to allow others to play in their most optimal position; but he has always had an eye for both a goal and pass, irrespective of where he is deployed by various managers.

Bobby Decordova-Reid career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Bristol City 158 29 19 Cheltenham Town (loan) 1 0 0 Oldham Athletic (loan) 7 0 0 Plymouth Argyle (loan) 35 3 9 Cardiff City 30 5 4 Fulham 209 32 18 Jamaica 29 6 3

He possesses decent pace and stamina, whilst his ability to crash the box or find space at the back post is excellent and will see him chip in with goal contributions due to his adaptability in any league, system, or team.

De Cordova-Reid's direct dribbling and durability as an athlete will be sure to have a number of bottom-end Premier League sides interested, as well as a few top-end Championship sides such as Leeds as well.

Leeds should beat Everton to Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Of course, De Cordova-Reid is not guaranteed to switch to West Yorkshire this summer, and there will be some concern over his wage demands if he is unable to find an agreement with Fulham, which could be an issue for the Whites; but he is a player that should rank high on their shortlist this summer, especially as a free agent.

However, their status as a Championship side could prove to be another stumbling block, as he may want to remain in the Premier League for the time being, which Everton can offer him. He would be an ambitious signing, as beating a Premier League team to his signature could prove difficult, but not if Leeds can also offer him far more regular minutes in the first-team.

Leeds have various issues to address this summer, not least because plenty of their attackers will be the subject of interest from teams at a higher level. If the likes of at least two of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Georgionio Rutter are sold, then a player like De Cordova-Reid makes even more sense.

He would not need to be tied down to a set role or position, meaning Leeds could sign him to replace any of those players, with the 31-year-old able to be shifted around those players. Not only that, but Leeds lack plenty of experience following Stuart Dallas' retirement, and with Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling out of contract.

From back-to-front, Leeds require vast experience and De Cordova-Reid knows how to win promotion, and brings bags of vital Championship and Premier League experience that needs replacing as well. Daniel Farke and the recruitment team are certain to want that, even if a player like De Cordova-Reid would be a short-term signing for them.

A two or three year deal, with the forward then becoming a squad player after a season or two, would be excellent business for Leeds as a player to come in and help retool their attacking line in the immediate campaign. He could be a number-ten or winger on either flank for the German head coach, which will help soften the blows of losing various young attackers from Leeds' attacking unit, as is expected this summer.