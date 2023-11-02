Highlights Leeds United face their toughest test yet as they take on league leaders Leicester City, looking to narrow the 14-point gap at the top of the Championship.

The Foxes have had an impressive start to the season, winning all but one league game, making it a difficult task for Leeds.

Leeds should adopt an intense mid-block to create artificial transitions, congest the midfield, and utilize their counter-attacking threats to put pressure on Leicester. The key will be winning the ball in the right areas and keeping Dewsbury-Hall under control.

Daniel Farke's Leeds United side travel to face league-leaders Leicester City on Friday evening in what appears to be their toughest test yet in the Championship.

The Whites are looking to eat up some ground on their hosts and close the gap at the top, which currently stands at a massive 14 points.

They won their previous fixture comfortably against their West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, and enter the game in fairly good form, having won four of their last five in the second tier.

The Whites are now third in the table and travel to Leicester looking for an eighth league win of the season. However, the last time they faced a relegated Premier League side, they lost 3-1 to Southampton.

The Foxes have won all but one league game this season, including a nine-straight game run that they are currently on. They have started this season better than any Championship side ever, highlighting the difficulty of the task ahead.

Farke must come up with solutions to deal with Leicester both in and out of possession, who have many threats across the pitch.

Who is Leicester's key player?

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is one of, if not the best, midfielder in the Championship. He has contributed to 11 goals already, which is more than any other player in the league - one more than Leeds' Crysencio Summerville.

The attack-minded box-to-box midfielder will pull the strings around the box either in transition or settled play. He is a super dynamic threat in the final third and has no right playing Championship football.

Leeds, fortunately, have one of the other best midfielders in the division in their squad, in the form of Ethan Ampadu. He has been one of their best and most consistent players and is perfectly capable of dealing with threats like Dewsbuy-Hall - particularly in transition.

Defending counter-attacks as part of Leeds' rest defence is something he can do to a very high level, whilst also then being capable of playing smart passes out for Leeds to make transitional attacks of their own.

How else should Leeds approach the Leicester game?

Leeds' aggressive high press did not function well at all against Norwich City, consistently leaving gaps for the Canaries to exploit, and will be amplified even further in a game against Leicester who have the best transitional attackers in the league outside of Leeds' own forwards.

The Whites should enact an intense mid-block to funnel the ball into central areas and create artificial transitions which they can then spring counter-attacks from, and sustain pressure from those areas instead. That will also congest the midfield areas, thus making it harder for Dewsbury-Hall and Harry Winks to start controlling the midfield battle.

Leeds' counter-attacking threats are numerous - with the likes of Dan James, Jaidon Anthony, Willy Gnonto, and the red-hot Crysencio Summerville out wide. They also have Georginio Rutter who thrives playing on the counter, too.

Therefore, it makes some sense to cede possession to Leicester in the right areas, allowing them to be quite pedestrian in defensive territory but press aggressively when the ball enters the midfield zone.

One question Farke may want to ask himself is whether he should start Joel Piroe. With him in the side, Leeds have a weak forward presser who lacks intensity and mobility, but one who you also want on the pitch if that one chance comes. There is not a player in Leeds' squad you would rather the ball dropped to when in on goal than Piroe.

However, it could be at detriment to the team out of possession and perhaps another midfielder to give Leeds control in the press and more of a dynamic creative threat to play incisive passes on the counter would be best. If not, then Patrick Bamford would also be a decent alternative due to his off-ball intensity and relentless, tireless running.

Winning the ball in those sorts of zones, alongside keeping Dewsbury-Hall shackled will be the key. If they can turn over the ball in the right areas and transition quickly, then they could do to Leicester what they did to Southampton at St. Mary's earlier in the campaign.

Get it wrong, and the consequences could be dire for Farke's side.