Jayden Bogle is Leeds United's starting right-back this season following the departures of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Connor Roberts, Rasmus Kristensen, Cody Drameh, and Archie Gray this summer.

Bogle became their fourth summer signing of eight in the latest window, in a deal that has seen the right-back join Daniel Farke's side for a reported fee of around £5 million, as per John Percy of The Telegraph. Sheffield United said that they would receive a "significant, undisclosed fee" for the transfer.

He is a specialist where Gray wasn't last season, meaning Leeds have technically 'upgraded' in the right-back position with a player who knows his way around the attacking right-back or wing-back role in the second tier. However, he has already come under plenty of criticism for his first five league outings for the club, with many fans on social media disappointed so far.

Not many would argue that Bogle is a player that is better than Gray, or with a higher ceiling. However, his athleticism and ability to overlap should, in theory, bring more balance to Leeds this season at right-back. He has vast experience of promotion battles out of this league and should be a vital player this season after starting every league game so far.

During his first game of the season, Bogle made a couple of bad defensive errors, albeit he also came up with five SCA (shot creating actions) in a single game from right-back, and was unlucky not to have an assist during the match (stats per FBref). He has perhaps been tweaked in terms of defensive positioning, thus nullifying his attacking upside somewhat, as he has since had just five further SCA in the four league games since.

Jayden Bogle's league appearances by season, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Derby County Championship 43 2 9 2019/20 Derby County Championship 37 1 5 2020/21 Sheffield United Premier League 16 2 0 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 22 3 2 2022/23 Sheffield United Championship 20 2 1 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 34 3 0 2024/25 Leeds United Championship 5 0 0

The Leeds United view of Jayden Bogle

It's a move that, on paper at least, looked like a sensible one for Leeds, with Bogle also winning promotion two seasons ago automatically with Sheffield United. That is the aim again for Farke and co. this term, whilst also weakening one of their promotion rivals by moving from South to West Yorkshire.

Bogle's recovery speed to get back could be more optimal tactically, with pace a particular area of concern within Leeds' backline. Gray and others have operated fairly well there, but Bogle had the potential to make the position his own and transform the dynamic on Leeds' right-hand side.

Having said that, there have been some calls for him to be dropped. Leeds have three right-backs on their books this season in Bogle, Sam Byram, and Isaac Schmidt. Although it appears as though the latter have been signed to cover the full-back area on both flanks, and Bogle appears to be Farke's go-to choice as things stand.

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the social media talk is unnecessary and unwanted, and that Bogle deserves far more time to settle into a new team, system, manager, and teammates.

He said: "I can see why some fans might be criticising Bogle for some areas of his game that they're looking at.

"But, for me, he's had a massive scapegoat narrative been put on him, just five games in. A lot of fans are just jumping on the bandwagon and picking him out for criticism unfairly.

"He has been caught out for a couple of goals. Obviously, against Portsmouth where he brought down Christian Saydee for the penalty, and potentially he could have closed down Luca Koleosho over the weekend against Burnley a bit quicker.

"In the three clean sheets between those games, he was absolutely excellent defending and looked more than good enough when we had the ball.

"So, I don't really see enough from this to be jumping on criticism for him. He needs time to settle into this set up as well.

"At the moment, we are still looking quite imbalanced under Farke. It may take some time for us to see the best of him by the time we find our best rhythm.

"For £5 million, I don't think you can find many better full-backs at Championship level. I do think we are going to see that with his attacking output soon enough.

"As for his defending; well, you can't have everything when you're in the Championship. It does leave a lot to be desired and Sheffield United fans warned us of that.

"But players who are as good going forwards as they are backwards are just not players you're going to be able to sign in this league. Those are Premier League full-backs.

"Instead, we have an attack-minded right-back in a team looking to win automatic promotion. He suits our needs right now as a Championship side."

Jayden Bogle's potential at Leeds United

Leeds have not seen the very best of Bogle as of yet, but it will come. He has proven quality in this league and should be a net positive for the Whites over the course of the campaign.

He has, so far, been utilised with less attacking intent outside of the opening game. It will be interesting to see how his combination play with the likes of Dan James and Willy Gnonto develops in the coming fixtures.

It's been missed how much of a bargain the Bogle deal was. The Whites have added a player with plenty of experience at a young age, who just turned 24 this summer, and the quality to make a big difference to their side.

He will prove his worth this season and is young enough to continue developing over the next few years. Leeds have strengthened a problem area with a pre-peak signing for a low fee and he penned a four-year deal at Elland Road as part of the move to tie him down long-term in the process.

Smith is right that the best is to come but he has rightly already cemented himself as a key figure for Farke, with Leeds fans simply needing to show some patience. Narratives quickly form around players but they can be changed in time.

Not every player must hit the ground running immediately as they adjust to a new environment, with an adaptation perhaps required. Bogle has largely performed well, even if he has not hit the heights many know he is capable of from his time with the Blades.