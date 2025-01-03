This season seems well set for another entertaining promotion race with four sides separated by just a few points.

Those included are Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley, and it is the latter two who currently lead the way, sitting first and second respectively.

However, in an interesting turn of events, a potential January transfer could affect these pair, with Leeds said to be keen on the Clarets' injury-hit winger Mike Tresor.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature this term due to physical issues as well as illness, but this hasn't dissuaded the Whites, who, according to Alan Nixon, are one of the interested parties.

Leeds' potentially audacious Mike Tresor move

The Clarets picked up Tresor in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £15.4 million, but he has yet to make an impact at Turf Moor, providing zero goal contributions in 19 games.

This has led to speculation about his departure, and in the summer, a move to OGC Nice in France almost materialised, but a disagreement over the loan fee ultimately scuppered the deal.

Unsurprisingly, talk about an exit has arrived again and, as detailed in the aforementioned report, Tresor's camp believes that Daniel Farke's side are keen on signing him.

This won't prove simple, however, with Burnley chairman Alan Pace keen to see the Belgian don his number 31 shirt once again before sanctioning a deal. Pace's commitment to this stance is vital, as Tresor was one of the brightest talents in world football during the 2022-23 season, having performed admirably at K.R.C Genk.

Whether they would ultimately authorise a move to Elland Road remains unclear, but if Tresor’s “Hidden” nickname at Barnfield is any indication, a clean break might be the best outcome for both parties.

Burnley could live to regret potential Tresor deal

While it may seem improbable to some, if Yorkshire-based club were to present Burnley with a significant offer that helps them recoup a portion of their investment in Tresor, it is plausible that they might accept it.

If this were to happen, then the Whites would be getting a player who still has a hefty amount of potential, aged 25.

During his final season at Genk, the winger was on fire as he netted eight goals and provided 24 assists in all competitions. His underlying statistics paint an even prettier picture, with the Belgian winger creating 109 chances, delivering 83 successful crosses, and completing 63 dribbles among a host of other incredible figures.

Mike Tresor 22-23 Season (Percentile of wingers) Statistic Figure Percentile Goals 8 91% Assists 24 100% Successful Dribbles 63 97% Chances Created 109 100% Successful Crosses 83 100% Touches 2152 100% Expected Assists 11.8 100%

This points to the immense quality Tresor possesses on his day, and if Leeds were to secure his services, Farke could be the one to help him rediscover his best form.

On top of this, the versatile attacker fits perfectly with what the Whites need, especially given their struggles with creativity this season. Currently, Brenden Aaronson is occupying the number 10 role behind Joel Piroe but has managed to create only five big chances throughout the campaign, highlighting a clear area for improvement.

Having made 22 in 39 games during the 2022-23 season, Tresor would undoubtedly back himself to address this shortfall. While his preference is to play off the left, his versatility is evident, having featured in over 70 games as an attacking midfielder during his career. Farke could therefore make the most of this adaptability and give him a chance ahead of his American counterpart.

Leeds would be well-backed to seek a deal for the Belgian then and if he does make the move from Turf Moor to Elland Road, it could prove to be a decision Alan Pace comes to regret amid the current promotion tussle.

That would be the hope at Leeds, anyway.