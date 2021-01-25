Leeds United, Burnley among sides chasing Nottingham Forest player

Leeds United, Burnley and Brentford are among the sides interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson in the summer, according to the Athletic.

Football League World exclusively reported at the weekend that an established Premier League club, promotion-chasing Championship side and a foreign outfit are interested in signing Johnson ahead of the summer.

The Athletic are now reporting that Burnley and Brentford are showing an interest in the midfielder, as are Leeds United and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Johnson has enjoyed a magnificent loan spell at League One side Lincoln City this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

The 19-year-old – who made his debut for Wales back in November – has been a key player for the Imps in their bid for promotion this term.

Johnson is set to remain at the LNER Stadium for the remainder of this season, but it remains to be seen whether he stays beyond the summer or not.

The 19-year-old penned a new long-term deal at the City Ground last season, after making his debut under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Verdict

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see these sort of teams interested in signing Johnson.

He’s a very talented, young player who has been excellent in League One this season, and at the age of 19, he’s only likely to get better and better.

If Brentford get promoted, then that would be an excellent fit for him I think. He’d fit their style of play to a tee, and that would also be the case for Leeds United.