Highlights Leeds United are seeking to sign two loan players in the January transfer window.

There will also be money available if Daniel Farke wants to make some permanent additions.

The club will need to make up a seven-point deficit to secure a top-two position, and the loan market could provide a cost-effective solution for adding quality and depth.

Leeds United are keen to sign two loan players during the January transfer window, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

The Whites will already be preparing for the transfer window along with many of their league rivals, with January potentially being crucial for many teams in their quests to achieve their respective aims.

Although the West Yorkshire side managed to strengthen their squad during the summer with plenty of top-quality players coming in, they may need even more fresh faces to arrive to give themselves the best chance of competing for automatic promotion.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Despite their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United on Friday, they are still in the mix to secure a top-two place and will have taken encouragement from Ipswich Town's loss at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

But there's still a seven-point deficit to make up at this point and this gap could potentially widen between now and the start of January if the Tractor Boys can get themselves back on track and in top form.

With this in mind, the next window could be crucial for Leeds who will not just want to fight for the top two, but will also have to fend off others including Southampton to give themselves the best chance of climbing into the automatic promotion zone and staying there.

What do Leeds United want to do during the January transfer window?

Football Insider believes the Whites want to use up their remaining loan spots during the winter window.

Jaidon Anthony, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence are already on loan at Elland Road - and they can have two more loanees in the matchday squad if they wish to.

This is a market that the Whites are seemingly keen to look at - and the use of the loan market could help the club to reduce costs as they look to continue abiding by financial rules whilst also giving themselves the best chance of being competitive throughout this term.

The report states that Farke is looking at all positions ahead of the January window - and may target players who are struggling to win game time in the Premier League.

What claim was made on Leeds United's January transfer window budget?

It has also been claimed that there is a "decent" budget at Daniel Farke's disposal if he wants to make some permanent additions.

Farke could potentially be happy with his squad already, but if he has the funds to spend, he may use them to ensure the Whites add more quality and depth to their squad.

At the moment though, the German manager seems to be focused on the loan market.

What positions do Leeds United need to strengthen?

The goalkeeping area is one that doesn't need to be looked at considering their current options, with Karl Darlow able to step up if Illan Meslier leaves.

The full-back department also has adequate cover at the moment unless anyone leaves - but bringing in another central defender for depth may not be the worst idea.

In midfield, Leeds are pretty strong with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev coming in during the latter stages of the previous window.

And they also have some top-quality players on the wing, although this is an area where Leeds need to shortlist some players with Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville not guaranteed to remain at Elland Road beyond the January window.

They should be looking at their striker department though - because it feels as though they are missing another option despite having the likes of Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter at their disposal.