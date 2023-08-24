Highlights Djed Spence is a transfer target for Championship clubs Bristol City, Swansea City, and Leeds United, as well as Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

Ben Jacobs suggests that Spence may need to drop down to the Championship for a loan move, as there has been no interest for permanent transfers.

Spence's lack of game time at Tottenham under new manager Ange Postecoglou indicates that he may benefit from a loan move to reignite his career.

Djed Spence is a transfer target for three different Championship clubs.

Time is running out in the transfer window, with all deals needing to be completed by next Friday before the market shuts until January.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Tottenham defender could be on the move before 1 September.

Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Jacobs revealed that there are sides in the second division who are keen on adding the full back to their ranks this summer.

However, they face competition from Ligue 1 to secure the signing of the 23-year-old, who signed for Tottenham just 12 months ago from Middlesbrough.

Who is interested in signing Djed Spence?

It has been claimed that Bristol City, Swansea City and Leeds United all have their eyes on the full back.

Spence played a crucial role in helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League under Steve Cooper in 2022.

He featured 39 times in the Championship for the Reds while on loan from Boro, contributing two goals and four assists as Forest won promotion via the play-offs.

Spence has since gone out on loan to Rennes, where he made eight appearances in the French top flight, having signed for Spurs upon his return to Middlesbrough last summer.

Strasbourg have also shown an interest in signing Spence, but it remains to be seen where his future lies.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Djed Spence’s future?

“The only interest, to date, in his services is for loans and I think that he would need to drop down to the Championship as well,” said Jacobs, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“There might be some late interest from other Ligue 1 clubs and I would keep an eye on Strasbourg, who are now controlled by BlueCo, who are the owners of Chelsea.

“Keep an eye on that but again, that’s only being discussed internally at Strasbourg at the moment, they’ve not moved.

“As far as the Championship enquiries are concerned, my understanding is that they are for loans and there are three clubs that I would keep an eye on over the course of the next week if Tottenham decide to loan and Spence decides to drop down, and those three clubs are Swansea City, Bristol City and Leeds United.”

Spence has made just four league appearances for Tottenham since joining the club in 2022.

The defender has yet to feature for new manager Ange Postecoglou, indicating that he is not part of the Australian’s immediate first team plans.

Would Djed Spence be a good signing for a Championship side?

Spence was superb in Forest’s promotion campaign, standing out as one of the team’s most promising talents.

Following his loan spell, Tottenham agreed a deal with Boro to sign the exciting youngster which seemed a positive next step in his career.

But Spurs have done their reputation some harm by failing to develop yet another Championship talent, having also struggled with Jack Clarke and Joe Rodon.

A loan move back to the second tier would feel like a backwards step, but it could be what’s needed in order to get his career back on track.