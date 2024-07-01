Highlights Leeds United interested in Fenerbache's Bright Osayi-Samuel, who may be available for a summer transfer.

Osayi-Samuel has experience playing in England and has earned 17 caps for Nigeria's national team.

Leeds could use Osayi-Samuel to address their right-back crisis after the sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United will likely be on red alert to Bright Osayi-Samuel's Fenerbache situation, with the versatile wing-back reportedly available for a departure from Istanbul this summer.

Osayi-Samuel initially caught the eye for then-League Two outfit Blackpool before earning a move to QPR in August 2017, where a productive three-and-a-half-year spell preceded an unexpected transfer to Fenerbache.

The 26-year-old's stock has only risen since, going on to represent the Turkish giants in all three European competitions and earning 17 caps at senior level for Nigeria after debuting for the Super Eagles in 2022.

But despite making over 130 appearances for Fenerbache as a virtual ever-present on the right flank, Osayi-Samuel now appears destined for a summer switch and potential return to England after more than three years away.

Bright Osayi-Samuel set for Fenerbache axe amid Leeds United transfer interest

According to The Sun, Fenerbache are looking to trim their inflated wage bill following the ambitious recent appointment of Jose Mourinho, with Osayi-Samuel among a number of players set to be chopped from the squad in the coming weeks and months.

He won't be short of suitors and Leeds are believed to have displayed an interest both last summer and in January, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

However, they are reportedly accompanied in their pursuit by Southampton, who pipped the Whites to promotion via the play-offs at Wembley in May and could be better-placed to win the race as a result.

Fenerbache's Bright Osayi-Samuel would be a remarkable signing for Leeds United

He may not be attainable, but Osayi-Samuel would nonetheless represent a significant statement of intent for Leeds as they chalk up their designs of promotion ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Crucially, he knows the division well after lighting it up at QPR alongside current England international Eberechi Eze and he could have a similarly influential role for Leeds even though he now orchestrates in a different area of the pitch.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's stats for QPR, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 18 1 0 2018/19 34 3 0 2019/20 40 6 8 2020/21 23 3 2

Formerly a blitzing and tricky right-sided winger at Loftus Road, Osayi-Samuel has been transformed into a dynamic, all-action wing-back on the same flank for Fenerbache, where he's accompanied his natural athleticism and direct running with commendable defensive nous.

Those attributes may make him a viable candidate to solve Leeds' right-back crisis, which has been heightened amid the imminent sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray, a central midfielder by trade, performed a dutiful job deputising on the right-hand side of Daniel Farke's defensive line last term, so much so that Leeds were met with an array of Premier League interest for the 18-year-old.

But with the prodigy en-route to North London, Leeds must find an ample replacement in that area and Osayi-Samuel is an outstanding option, while you can't forget the impact that he can have on proceedings further up the pitch, too.

Having spent a few years away plying his trade for one of Turkish football's heavyweights and turning out in major European competition, Osayi-Samuel will undoubtedly return to England as a better and more well-rounded player - and Leeds must do everything in their power to seize full advantage of that.