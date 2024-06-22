Highlights Aaronson's return could see Rutter switch positions at Leeds, adding versatility to the team's attacking options.

Rutter's improvement under Farke in the Championship has made him a key player, despite initial struggles in the Premier League.

Leeds may need to retain Rutter as a wide forward to maximize his strengths and creativity, especially if certain wingers exit the club.

Georginio Rutter enjoyed an excellent first full season with Leeds United in the second tier as one of the main creative players in Daniel Farke's team, but Brenden Aaronson's return to the fold may see a change in position for the Frenchman in 2024/25.

Aaronson has held positive talks with Daniel Farke and is expected to be a part of the club's promotion push next season. He was one of numerous players to leave the club shortly after relegation from the Premier League, as loan clauses became a pressing issue for Farke and the 49ers to deal with and navigate in the market.

A loan to a Champions League club came as a shock when Aaronson joined his latest side, but he and his new club have both struggled this season. Union only just survived this year, with Aaronson contributing to just two goals and two assists from 38 appearances, with 15 of those coming as starts.

However, Leeds are expecting him back this summer after talks with Farke. He will now be a part of the Championship promotion bid in 2024/25. Aaronson engaged in "positive" talks with Leeds and Farke, and "his preference was to come back to Leeds to be part of the promotion effort."

Naturally, after exiting in such a manner, the 23-year-old has work to do with the fanbase in getting them back onside, but has already put the groundwork in place to do so with a positive move in the right direction.

That's because The Athletic are reporting that Aaronson still had an active release clause in which he could have left on another loan again, and also had interest in Germany, but instead opted to return to Leeds. That's due to the fact that "the player feels he has unfinished business in England."

Now, should the former Salzburg midfielder return to West Yorkshire with the right attitude and a willingness to play for the club, he could shine in the second tier as a key component and genuine asset; one who has the ability to cover a few positions in terms of his versatility and skillset.

How Aaronson might fit in for Leeds

His versatility could make him more of a utility player, and it is not abundantly clear where he will be deployed. He has technical qualities and speed, whilst his engine and work rate cannot be criticised whatsoever. Aaronson's athleticism and agility could see him fill in within a number-eight role, as well as the number-ten position, and he has played plenty of his career out wide as well, which could make him a handy player across the forward line.

The majority of his career at club level and for the USMNT has been as some sort of attacking midfielder, which is where Rutter has been playing for Leeds for the lion's share of his minutes under Farke this year as well. The pair could make a new-look attack, with Aaronson's influence forcing Farke to retool his attacking quartet.

Initially, it did not work out for Rutter in West Yorkshire, as he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move to the Premier League, with many of his minutes coming from the bench, and a good chunk of the fanbase were already willing to write him off as another Victor Orta mistake.

Rutter has played in various roles, including as a striker or winger, throughout his career. For Leeds, he was signed to play as a centre-forward, but he is not that capable of playing that lone striker role as a goalscorer. This isn’t the Frenchman’s fault, but a failing of the recruitment team for spending so heavily on a player they arguably did not need at that time.

Rutter works best with space to turn into to attack the box, or is good at running in the channels. He is a very direct dribbler, and not a hold-up striker. As a centre-forward, he is less able to do the things he is best at, as he is often tasked with pinning the opposition centre-back, which is not a strength of his game, and likely never will be, either.

However, the Frenchman has been a player transformed under Farke in the Championship, becoming one of Leeds' key players in the process. He has been a revelation in attack at knitting play together and also drawing fouls to get the Whites up the pitch, and is one of the most creative players in the team.

Having said that, one of his biggest issues is ball retention, even if his creativity is absolutely vital to the team. It's important to note that roles are more pertinent than positions in a tactical set-up, meaning Rutter was spearheading the attack during the first half of 2023/24, but as the primary creative player, to allow the attacking trio behind him the spaces to play.

In the latter stages, he was utilised as more of a number-ten. For many, this is where he is able to be at his best as a secondary-striker behind a focal point. However, due to the fact he turn the ball over regularly, some Leeds fans believe the 22-year-old could thrive as a wide player drifting into the half-spaces, with the license to turn and attack the opposition’s defenders directly at pace.

Related Forget Connor Roberts, Leeds United should move to sign Wolves defender this summer: View Leeds United are in need of a right-back this summer and Wolves' Ki-Jana Hoever would be a better option for the Whites than Burnley's Connor Roberts.

Aaronson's return could benefit Rutter

Leeds may yet look to make Aaronson their attacking midfielder, or to sign someone who is more of a playmaker, with the USMNT international himself another ball-to-feet player in the attacking line who likes to run at the opposition, using his superior agility and athleticism to turn quickly. Leeds have plenty of forwards of that type and require more profiles like Rutter, who can both dribble and create.

Either way, if they sign a creative player to play in the middle, or to use Aaronson there, it means Leeds should be doing all they can to keep Rutter this summer and play him as a wide forward, as opposed to shoehorning him into the team in a role that doesn't suit his strengths, or to keep him centrally - where losing the ball is inherently riskier for Leeds defending transitions than out wide.

The 22-year-old could be the answer to a lot of issues in that area, should most of the wingers the club are expecting to depart see themselves out of the exit door, such as Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville. It would save them from making a signing if they restructure their forward line, so that Rutter is a winger.

Rutter enjoyed spells of ripping up the Championship last year, but he faded later on in the campaign, and losing the ball through him became a big issue for Leeds. Another year of that, now out wide, could get even more out of one of their star players. Rutter is a match-winner and a 'moments player', so he is imperative to be in the team in some capacity.

However, you don't want to make your creative players play within themselves by putting them on a leash and restricting them too much tactically, so playing him out wide gives him more creative freedom to try the same types of dribble and high-risk/high-reward passes that make him the player he is. Giving the ball away out wide when carrying it out would be less problematic than attempting a central dribble over the halfway line.

Those types of attacker will naturally give the ball away the most of any player on the pitch due to that, but his ability to isolate a player and turn them inside out to beat them is second-to-none in the Championship, and could see Rutter's output increase yet again next year, as he continues to develop.

His two-footed nature allows him to go either way and keeps the defender guessing. Also, it means he can drive to the byline to put in dangerous balls across the box, or to utilise the half-space on his slightly stronger left foot and shoot to goal or combine with players in central areas.

His eye for a pass, as well as his ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, makes him one of the most dynamic and threatening forwards in the league. The 22-year-old's skill-set is far more technical than most second tier players, and he could be an even better player and difference-maker next year for Farke and Leeds.