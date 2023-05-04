New Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has revealed he regrets his time at West Bromwich Albion - describing taking the job as "a bad decision by me".

The experienced coach has once again been drafted in by a Premier League club hoping for a late-season survival push - taking charge at Leeds with just four games left of the 2022/23 campaign.

It's the third change in the dugout that the Whites have made this season. They began with Jesse Marsch at the helm but the American was replaced by Javi Gracia in February in a bid to turn fortunes around at Elland Road.

Gracia's appointment did not have the desired effect so, after just 12 games and less than two months, he was relieved of his duties to allow for the appointment of Allardyce, who has a reputation as a survival specialist.

Sam Allardyce reflects on West Brom job

It's the 68-year-old's first job since he left The Hawthorns soon after Albion were relegated in the summer of 2021.

The Baggies had turned to Allardyce much earlier than Leeds have, bringing him in to replace Slaven Bilic in December 2020, but he was unable to turn things around.

Just four wins in 26 games, which concluded with a 3-1 final-day defeat to the Whites, was enough to consign West Brom to the Championship as they finished 19th in the table in the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking to The Athletic's Phil Hay at his first press conference as Leeds boss, Allardyce reflected on that ill-fated spell at the West Midlands club and suggested taking the job "was a bad decision by me"

West Brom chances of making the play-offs

It could yet play out that the Baggies replace Allardyce's Leeds in the top flight for next season.

While the Whites have four games to push for safety, it all comes down to the final day for Carlos Corberan's side.

They're one of five clubs still battling it out for the last two play-off places but are reliant on results elsewhere going their way.

Eighth-place Albion must win away at Swansea City on Monday and hope that both Sunderland and Millwall fail to win.

It's going to be a nail-biter but there is still hope.