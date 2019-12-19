Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes Fulham claim ahead of Saturday’s clash

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed that Fulham are one of the best teams in the Championship and are similar to the his team in many ways, ahead of their clash on Saturday.

The Whites travel to Craven Cottage knowing that a win could see them regain their place at the top of the Championship, should West Bromwich Albion slip up against Brentford.

Bielsa’s men threw away a 3-0 first-half lead against Cardiff City last weekend and had to settle for a draw that allowed the Baggies to leapfrog them into first place.

That result brought to an end a run of seven consecutive victories and you feel Leeds will be determined to get back to winning ways against Fulham on Saturday.

It should be an enthralling game between two sides that both looked prime candidates for promotion in the summer.

Fulham are currently 12 points back from the Whites in sixth place but a win on the weekend could help them begin to close the gap ahead of a busy festive period.

Speaking to Leeds Live in a press conference prior to the game, Bielsa assessed his side’s upcoming opponents and revealed he sees similarities between the two teams.

He said: “Fulham are a similar team to us. The value we had last season, their values in this season are the same – possession, chances, quantity of shooting, they are one of the best teams in the Championship.

“For us, this is a great challenge. We need to fix our position in the opposite half of a great opponent.”

Bielsa also confirmed that captain Liam Cooper would return to the side after missing the last three games due to injury.

The Verdict

The Fulham game looks set to be a big test for Bielsa’s men, facing up against a side that like to dominate possession and have attacking players that can hurt them.

Leeds have looked lethal on the counter-attack this season, so Fulham’s possession-heavy style of play may suit them well–if the visitors don’t dominate the ball themselves.

The second half against Cardiff was extremely poor from Leeds but it should serve as a warning to the squad not to get complacent.