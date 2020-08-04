Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa keen on move for £18m-rated defender

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa IS reportedly keen on a move for Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi, though it is understood the Dutch club will not let him go for around €20 million (£18m).

The Whites are preparing for life in the Premier League after they won the Championship and secured promotion in the 2019/20 campaign.

One area they will be looking to bolster in the summer transfer window is centre-back, with the future of both Ben White and Gaetano Berardi unclear.

White is understood to be one of the Yorkshire club’s top targets but it appears there are other central defenders on their radar.

According to Martin Flores from Radio Continental, Bielsa is keen to sign Senesi, Feyenoord’s Argentinian centre-back.

El Leeds de Bielsa esta tras un Central ex @SanLorenzo , y el apuntado es @senesimarcos .El ciclon tiene una plusvalía de una futura venta — Martin Flores A (@bochafa) August 4, 2020

A report from FOX Sports NL has indicated that the Eredivisie club’s manager Dick Advocaat doesn’t want to lose the defender and that Leeds would have to pay around £18 million to prize him away.

The 23-year-old joined Feyenoord from Argentinian club San Lorenzo last summer for £6.3 million and quickly became a mainstay in the starting XI – featuring 25 times in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

I like this move from a Leeds perspective but it does come with an element of risk.

Senesi looks to be a defender with a combination of good athleticism, solid defensive ability and some quality with the ball at his feet.

In that sense, you feel he’d fit the bill with what Bielsa will likely be looking for as a centre-back.

He has just one season under his belt in European football, though, and we’ve seen players struggle to make the switch between the Eredivisie and the Premier League before.

The 23-year-old could be a signing that pays dividends further down the line but he may need some patience early on.