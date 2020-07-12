Leeds United boss gives ‘patchy’ answer when pushed about player selection ahead of Swansea

Marcelo Bielsa has stated that Pablo Hernandez is just as effective coming off the bench as he is starting in the line-up, ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Hernandez, 35, came off the bench at half-time against Stoke in midweek. He’s yet to start a game since the restart, but the Spaniard once again proved effective as he set-up Liam Cooper for Leeds’ third of the evening, before scoring one himself.

Speaking to Yorkshire Evening Post ahead of the Swansea game, Bielsa refused to give a clear answer on whether Hernandez will be starting in South Wales:

“I don’t think that makes a lot of difference if he starts a game or comes into a game as a substitute,” said the Argentine. “It is clear that it is necessary to share the minutes of the same position between some players. Pablo is very important every time he is in the match.”

Leeds fans have warmed to Hernandez over the past four seasons. The midfielder has only seemed to get better with age and despite not starting every game, he remains an integral player to the set-up at Leeds United.

Fans would love to see him start more often, but Bielsa may continue to turn to Hernandez on the bench after his impact coming on against Stoke last time out.

The verdict

Nobody questions Hernandez’s abilities. Even at 35 he’s still showing what he’s capable of, but it’s hard to see him playing that much of a part if Leeds United step up into the Premier League next season.

At 35-years-old he could become a sporadically used player, and expect Bielsa to recruit some much younger blood in time for their potential return to the top-flight,