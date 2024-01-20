Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke isn't concerned about lack of January signings.

Depth is a concern in some areas, particularly at right-back.

Farke acknowledges the need for additions in defence but won't make panic signings.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that he isn't concerned with the club's lack of January signings at this point, speaking to Leeds Live.

The Whites are yet to bring in any additions this winter, which may alarm some supporters considering there's work to be done to give themselves the best chance of fighting for automatic promotion from now until the end of the season.

Their signings during the summer window have given them an excellent chance of securing a top-six finish after losing some key players during the same period.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

But they are lacking depth in a couple of areas and Farke will be keen to ensure that those gaps aren't punished by some of their league rivals during the second half of the campaign.

Currently sitting in 4th and seven points adrift of the automatic promotion zone, the Whites aren't out of the top-two race just yet, but will need to be as consistent as possible between now and the end of the season to beat Ipswich Town and Southampton to second place.

Daniel Farke on Leeds United's lack of January transfer business

There are positions that need to be addressed. However, no one has come in yet.

Speaking about Leeds' lack of signings, manager Farke said: "It is not a concern. We have a quality group.

"We could definitely do with some additions in the defensive positions. But I am not too concerned as other players have stepped up in the last few weeks. People like Junior Firpo, who has been fantastic in the last two games.

"We won't panic and do business out of panic. It has to make sense in the short, medium and long term."

The positions Leeds United need to look at

The right-back area has to be a priority following the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence, with the latter also operating on the left-hand side.

Archie Gray may be able to play on the right - but he could potentially be required in the middle at some point and as a young player - he should probably have his game time managed.

Leeds may also find themselves short of options in central defence, depending on who departs between now and the end of the month, so that's an area that needs to be looked at.

Charlie Cresswell has been linked with a move away and even though he has rarely played this term, Farke can't afford to leave himself short of options in this area.

Another striker or number 10 could also aid the Whites' cause.

And replacements will need to be brought in for any key players who depart.

At the moment, it doesn't seem like any key men will depart but if someone like Crysencio Summerville leaves, the Whites can't afford to not recruit a replacement.