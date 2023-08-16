Highlights Leeds United's squad is being ravaged by departures, with various stars leaving on loan or permanently, leaving the team with a reduced squad.

Daniel Farke emphasizes that the club is bigger than any individual player and will not beg any player to stay if they want to leave.

Farke is focused on educating and supporting the players, aiming to show that the club is always in control and in the driving seat.

Daniel Farke refuses to wallow in the depths of adversity as his Leeds United side continues to be ravaged by pre-season plans.

The German boss linked up at Elland Road earlier in the summer, but despite some solid purchases, he has seen the club lose various stars such as Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson, whilst defenders Max Wober, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca have too left after they suffered relegation last season.

With only the former being a £3m sale - given that their other stars have only departed on loan in a bid to massively reduce the wage budget ahead of a treacherous campaign in the second-tier - Leeds are beginning to see the sides of a squad that is down to its bare bones.

But even with their defensive contingent's hand being forced, now the rest of the side is being depleted. Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Tyler Adams have all been linked with moves away from the club in recent weeks, and it seems only big money bids will force them away from west Yorkshire. Farke echoed this sentiment - defyingly telling his players that the club is bigger than any individual and that he won't 'beg' if they want to leave.

What did Daniel Farke say about his players?

Talking ahead of Leeds' home game against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, Farke said in his press conference: "We need each and every player. I can't predict how our squad will look at the end of August. Each and every player gets my full attention and focus.

"I've been there in the past, so it's for us to educate the players and show as a club that we're always in the driving seat. Young players are there with uncertainty and it's the same situation. I've had to leave two players out because they weren't focused and then they were the heroes of promotion.

"The club is bigger than any individual. It's important we learn from the lessons of the past. My style will never be to beg a player to come back. We are Leeds United."

With Willy Gnonto failing to take part in Leeds' Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury last week, it soon transpired that the young Italy international willingly dropped out of the clash himself in a bid to force a move away from Elland Road. He has been linked heavily with Everton in recent weeks as Sean Dyche aims to strengthen his squad - though fellow Leeds winger Jack Harrison has also signed for the Toffees on loan, which could see Gnonto used as a striker.

Elsewhere, Luis Sinisterra is also training on his own at Thorp Arch after Farke confirmed that whilst Sinisterra has a release clause, there are ‘open’ question marks over his future, and until the legalities are sorted, he won’t train with the first team.

Helder Costa has also been banished, though his unavailability is a lot more amicable thanks to his lessened squad status after he failed to feature heavily at all for the Whites last summer.