Highlights Farke doesn't see the clash against Leicester as a must-win for Leeds.

Leeds will need to be nearly flawless for the rest of the season to secure automatic promotion, given the sizable gap between them and Leicester and Ipswich.

While not a must-win game, a loss to Leicester would be a setback for Leeds, allowing both Leicester and Ipswich to extend their lead in the promotion race.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke doesn't believe his side's clash against Leicester City is a must-win for the Whites, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There is already a sizeable gap between Leeds, who are in third place, and the top two at this point.

This is thanks to Leicester and Ipswich Town's consistency this term, with the Foxes winning 39 points from a possible 42 in their 14 league games this season.

Not only have they impressed in the league, but they also gave Liverpool a run for their money in the Carabao Cup before being knocked out, and will only get strong under Enzo Maresca.

With this, it would be difficult to see them not securing promotion at the end of this term.

Ipswich have been very good too, thriving under Kieran McKenna and adapting to the Championship extremely well following their promotion from League One.

They had a game at Rotherham United postponed last month, but there's still nine points separating them and Leeds with the Tractor Boys having a game in hand over the Whites.

Championship Table P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25

With this, Farke's side will have to be nearly flawless between now and the end of this term to give themselves the best chance of securing a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Does Daniel Farke think the Leicester City game is a must-win for Leeds United?

A win at the King Power Stadium would help Leeds to reduce the gap between themselves and the Foxes - and it would also disrupt Maresca's side's momentum which could be crucial in the automatic promotion.

With this in mind, many would label this game as one that the Whites simply must win.

But when asked whether this is a must-win game for Leeds, Farke said: "No, no, not at all.

"It's a great game because it's a game between two big clubs also with a big tradition also two clubs who played recently on a Premier League level, two clubs who've had a really good start.

"Obviously, Leicester even better than us but we are also there with four wins in the last five games sitting on position three with good points and with good goal difference. Leicester even better.

"So two quality sides it's a great game, spotlight game Friday evening, floodlight is on us, it's a great game to be involved in both teams wants to win points. And it's always great because you don't want to have games where it's more or less like an easy win and no question who wins the game."

Is this game a must-win for Leeds United against Leicester City?

Nothing is impossible, so Leeds could potentially secure automatic promotion even if they lose tomorrow.

Added to this, the Whites don't even need to catch the Foxes, they could potentially knock Ipswich out of the automatic promotion zone.

Considering Farke's side are arguably stronger than the Tractor Boys on paper, many people will be backing the former to challenge the latter for second spot.

However, a loss at the King Power Stadium would be a real setback because that would allow both Leicester and Ipswich to extend the gap between themselves and Leeds.

With the Tractor Boys having a game in hand too, the Whites need to be getting something from this match, ideally.