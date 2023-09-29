Highlights Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes Southampton's "class" will shine through despite their recent poor form.

Southampton had a strong start to the season, taking 10 points from their opening four league games. However, they have suffered four consecutive defeats since.

They have the right calibre of players needed to improve their fortunes.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes Southampton's "class" will shine through at some point despite their recent poor form, speaking to Leeds Live.

These comments from Farke came in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites' clash against the Saints at St Mary's, with both sides desperate to pick up three points.

Both were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season and with this in mind, this should be a reasonably tight game, with more pressure on Russell Martin's side to win considering they have the home advantage and have been in poor form recently.

It was the Whites who started the season the poorest out of the two teams - but the tables have turned now and there's pressure on Martin to start picking up points - even at this early stages of the campaign.

How have Southampton started the season?

The Saints actually did very well during the early stages of the campaign.

They did get dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Gillingham in August - but they took 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four league games and that allowed them to be in good shape ahead of their final fixture before the first international break of the season.

This game was at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland but the visitors capitulated, losing 5-0 on Wearside and that could prove to be a turning point in Martin's tenure.

They have gone on to lose all three of their league games after the international break despite not having to play Carabao Cup games on top of their Championship matches.

Martin's side suffered another heavy defeat at home to Leicester and also lost 1-0 against Ipswich Town at home.

Heading into last weekend's clash at Middlesbrough though, many Saints fans would have been hopeful of their team picking up three points considering Boro hadn't won a league game. But Michael Carrick's side were able to come from behind to win 2-1 and consign Martin's men to another defeat.

This makes tomorrow's game against Leeds a potentially crucial one.

Daniel Farke's admission on Southampton

Despite their poor form at the moment - Farke believes better times could be on the way for the Saints.

He said: "Sometimes you have periods when it's tricky but I'm 100 per cent sure that their class will shine at one moment and they'll be highly motivated to find their way in terms of results.

"I think performance wise they're not far away and we travel in a respectful mood but you can't choose when you play the opponent. We accept the challenge and we'll try to be ready and win points on the road."

Who could be match-winners for Southampton against Leeds United?

Adam Armstrong can be a real asset at this level and he is certainly proving his worth this term, recording five goals in eight league games.

Che Adams started the season well and with transfer speculation now subsiding, he should be able to shine once more.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Sam Edozie are also exciting players and should be able to make a difference on the wing along with Ryan Fraser.

Many games will be won in midfield though - and this is where the likes of Shea Charles, Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes need to step up to the plate.

Everyone has a part to play including their defence, which hasn't been great so far this season.

And they have the right quality of players to turn things around, so you would have to agree with Farke's comments.