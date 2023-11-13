Highlights Leeds United's Daniel Farke acknowledges that 21-year-old Georginio Rutter is still developing and shouldn't be expected to be a finished product yet.

Rutter has managed to score three goals and provide five assists in 15 league appearances so far.

Farke believes Rutter has the potential to be more clinical in front of goal and improve his goal tally.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has pointed out that it would be a "miracle" for forward Georginio Rutter to be the finished package at his age despite admitting that he needs to be more clinical, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old was a very expensive signing for the Whites back in January, arriving for a deal believed to be in the region of £36m.

Scoring 11 goals in 64 appearances during his time at Hoffenheim, he had done enough to convince the Whites that they should invest a considerable amount of money in him.

Unfortunately for the West Yorkshire side, the Frenchman was unable to keep the club in the Premier League, with the young forward failing to score in any of his competitive appearances during the second half of last term after making the switch from Germany.

With this poor scoring form in mind, the spotlight has been on him this season, which is a fresh start for him under a new manager and in a division where he's likely to score far more goals.

How has Georginio Rutter got on this season?

With Patrick Bamford spending the early stages of the season out injured and Joe Gelhardt now on the sidelines, Rutter has had plenty of opportunities to impress this term.

He didn't play on the opening day against Cardiff City and endured a pretty slow start to 2023/24 as he fired blanks in his first two appearances, but did manage to score against Ipswich Town in a 4-3 win at Portman Road.

Rutter has also scored against Millwall and Leicester City, taking his tally to three goals and five assists in 15 league appearances so far this term.

What did Daniel Farke say about Georginio Rutter's goalscoring form?

Three goals and five assists in 15 games isn't a bad record at all - but Rutter may have wanted to score at a higher rate this term.

And Farke believes he could have got more goals under his belt, telling the Daily Mail: "Georgi is brilliant and is producing top performances but his goal tally could be better.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"There were one or two situations where he should have scored, but he’s a young lad and will improve.

"To be the finished product at his age would be a miracle, so he can’t be perfect in each and every area. But he has to be a bit more clinical."

Will Georginio Rutter succeed at Leeds United?

Having scored in a massive game against Leicester, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him score quite a few goals for the Whites this season now.

Showing that he can be in the right place at the right time at a crucial point, he will probably put his missed chances against Plymouth Argyle behind him very quickly and get himself back on track.

The real positive for Rutter is the fact those missed opportunities didn't cost the Whites in the end, so he won't be too down at the moment.

As one of Leeds' main attackers, there is obvious pressure on him but he has shown already that he can be a major asset at this level.

And if he can continue scoring this term, that could raise his confidence ahead of next season and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him succeed at Leeds.

He could be in the top flight again next term considering how well the Whites are doing.