Daniel Farke has hardly inspired Leeds fans with any positive news on Wednesday afternoon after he admitted that the club are currently embroiled in a battle with winger Luis Sinisterra - with the German admitting that the forward won't play until his situation is completely sorted out.

Having already lost Rodrigo Moreno, Brenden Aaronson and a plethora of defenders so far in the transfer window, attentions are now turning to Leeds' wingers, with star men Willy Gnonto and Sinisterra both being linked with moves away from the club.

Sinisterra impressed last season with seven league goals in just 19 games, but injuries dogged his season and ultimately Leeds were found to be lacking, finishing five points adrift of 17th-placed Everton as they succumbed to relegation after three seasons in the top-flight, having got there under Marcelo Bielsa.

But, with the Championship season continuing to burn on despite transfer window activity, Farke has claimed that Sinisterra is set to be on his own in training - unable to play until the contractual mess has been cleared up.

What did Daniel Farke say about Luis Sinisterra's situation?

Speaking ahead of the game against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, Farke was at a crossroads with how Sinisterra's future would unfold. He said: "We spoke openly about it would be a bumpy August and that there are exit clauses in contracts. It's not professional to speak about it but the closer we edge to the end of the window, the more control we are in.

“It is easier to say that Helder Costa, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto are training separately from the group, they have individual training in order to stay fit and be prepared.

“With Luis, it is different (to Gnonto). He had some clauses in his contract, and it was more like an open contractual question marks and legal question marks for how this was set up exactly.

"For that, he was not available for the last game. Until everything is clear, he won't train with the group because his mind can't concentrate fully on football."

What will the outcome on Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United future be?

The Colombian is one of just a few wingers who is expected to be up for even a potential sale at Elland Road over the coming weeks - with Jack Harrison having departed, alongside Helder Costa and Gnonto both being linked with an exit from Thorp Arch, there is seemingly a mass exodus on the wings in west Yorkshire.

Whether Farke will administer the sales of the trio of Sinisterra, Gnonto and Costa will likely become clearer once he has lined up replacement players for those in the wide positions, with Daniel James, Georginio Rutter and Ian Poveda all able to play on the wings too.

It isn’t out of the question for Leeds to sell their star men and use the money elsewhere in a bid to return to the Premier League, but having seen the stars Leicester and Southampton have sold for big money in comparison to the measly fees that Leeds have brought in on their own terms, it's a world away from their fellow relegated comrades.