A fresh twist has emerged in the race for Norwich City's Jon Rowe amid interest from Leeds United and Olympique Marseille this summer, with the French giants pulling out of the race.

French outlet L’Equipe are suggesting that Marseille see the deal as too complex to be involved in. The Ligue 1 outfit are also on the verge of adding an attacker to their ranks, with Elye Wahi set for a medical ahead of a €25m switch, per Fabrizio Romano.

News of the potential switch to West Yorkshire came via John Percy of The Telegraph, who claimed that Leeds opened up negotiations with an offer of £7 million for Rowe, but that was expected to be knocked back straight away by Norwich. Rowe enjoyed his real breakout campaign for the Canaries last year, featuring in 38 games for the Norfolk outfit.

He notched 13 goals and four assists, albeit the majority of those came by January after injury struck him down for the majority of the second half of the campaign. His first half of the year was excellent; therefore, it comes as no surprise that Rowe is on the radar of some high level clubs, including their league rivals Leeds.

Rowe is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, and the Eastern Daily Press have reported that the 21-year-old is wanted by Marseille, Leeds United and other unnamed Premier League clubs, so it appears the Canaries have a battle on their hands to keep him - especially as he withdrew from contention to play in their opening match of the Championship season against Oxford United.

Norwich are said to have set a £15 million asking price for his services, as per Football Insider. Leeds are prepared to increase their offer in an attempt to sign him, with Sky Sports reporting that negotiations for the player are ongoing at this point.

Jon Rowe's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 56 13 5 Norwich City U-21 31 11 7 England U-21 2 1 0

Leeds handed boost by Marseille in race for Norwich's Jon Rowe

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live - 09/08, 22:44) have also reported that Marseille's opening bid, much like Leeds', is short of the Canaries' valuation, but that talks were set to continue between the two clubs, although this development from L’Equipe has suggested a move to France looks "complex" as things stand.

No move is forthcoming yet, but Rowe pulled himself out of the squad for Norwich's clash with Oxford United on Saturday, perhaps highlighting his willingness to leave the club. He is now said to be training with their U-21 side until a resolution is found.

Now, it appears as though Leeds have received a huge potential boost in their pursuit of Rowe, with reports from France suggesting their main rivals could back down, per L’Equipe. Not only that, but after Marseille had an offer rejected for the player, it seems Leeds are looking to step in.

That’s after TEAMtalk claimed that they are expected to make a fresh attempt to land Rowe, with an offer set to be submitted to Norwich for the 21-year-old. The update adds that the offer is expected to exceed £10 million, although it’s not yet clear whether it will be close enough to the £15 million that Norwich want for their exciting attacker.

Norwich City's Jon Rowe continues to interest Leeds United

Rowe has lightning speed and the ability to change direction quickly, whilst his direct dribbling gives him a huge advantage over his opponents as well, meaning that he could replace plenty of Crysencio Summerville's ability from an aesthetic point of view.

Not only that, but his end product is only going to improve over the coming seasons as he develops, though he has already shown an array of different types of goal and finish from both inside and outside the box already.

The huge upside for Leeds comes from the ability to utilise Rowe on either flank as well, and that versatility is also key regarding the 21-year-old. Willy Gnonto may take the left flank, leaving Rowe to battle Dan James for the right-wing berth.

The issue, though, is that Leeds may not be able to afford to go to £15 million Norwich want without some crucial add-ons, especially those that are contingent on promotion. They may also have struggled to compete with Marseille in financial terms, so the latest update will come as a huge boost as things stand.