Highlights Jayden Bogle a bargain for Leeds, enriching attack with affordable Championship experience.

Full-back duo of Bogle and Firpo gives Leeds dynamic attacking options for a balanced lineup.

Getting Bogle for £5 million adds quality and youth to the squad, impacting both attack and defense.

Leeds United completed the signing of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United over the weekend, which gives them an extremely attacking pair of full-backs alongside Junior Firpo.

It has been a busy summer already at Elland Road, with Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, and Joe Rothwell all joining the first-team squad. There is more to come, but the Whites will be targeting a top two finish, as they seek promotion back to the top-flight at the second attempt in the upcoming campaign.

Bogle became their fourth summer signing, in a deal that has seen the right-back join Daniel Farke's side for a reported fee of around £5 million, as per John Percy of The Telegraph. The Blades said that they would receive a "significant, undisclosed fee" from the transfer.

Bogle a bargain for Leeds United

It's hard to argue that Bogle isn't a bargain for Leeds, with the Whites strengthening a problem area with a pre-peak signing for a lower fee than initial reports suggested. Football Insider were first reporting that the player was keen to move to Elland Road, but that two bids were initially rejected Chris Wilder's side.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon reported that the two clubs are well apart with their valuations of Bogle at one stage, with the Blades wanting closer to £7 million if Bogle were to make the trip across Yorkshire to join their Championship rivals, so to get him for just £5 million is one of the best pieces of business in the Championship so far this summer.

Had Bogle had a healthy contract behind him, he would have cost a lot more to pry from Sheffield United's hands. The Whites have added a player with plenty of experience at a young age, who is yet to turn 24 this summer. He will bring quality and is young enough to continue developing over the next few years.

The full-back has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road as part of the move, having spent the last four years with the Blades, but has departed Bramall Lane following their relegation from the Premier League. He featured 88 times in the league for Sheffield United across the last four campaigns, and will now be looking to cement himself as a key figure for Farke.

Bogle also won promotion two seasons ago automatically with Sheffield United, which is the aim again for Farke and co. this term, whilst also weakening one of their promotion rivals, as well as one of their local rivals, by moving from South to West Yorkshire; it certainly ticks plenty of boxes from a Leeds perspective.

Leeds' full back dynamic with Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle

Bogle is experienced for someone so young but also has a better career injury record than Sam Byram, and makes a lot of sense for the Whites as an option at full-back, even though he and Junior Firpo would be a very attack-minded starting duo overlapping down the flanks.

He is a specialist where Archie Gray wasn't last season, meaning Leeds have technically 'upgraded' in the right-back position with a player who knows his way around the attacking right-back or wing-back role in the second tier.

The configuration of Leeds' full-back pair last season was slightly different to how they are looking likely to set up this season, though. Farke tended to operate with one as a high-and-wide player, capable of dominating a whole flank as something closer to a wing-back, whilst also having a more defensive and conservative player on the opposing flank, who will tuck in and invert into central areas.

Djed Spence was perhaps earmarked as the Max Aarons analogue player in his set-up, with the ability to play high-and-wide, due to his recovery speed when defending and his natural tendency to attack. However, that move didn't work out, and Leeds eventually settled on the left-back being utilised more often as the threat further forward.

While he has never been a strong one against one defender, or the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack down the left-hand side. He will overlap, and, crucially, hold the width. He is able to do this as he plays on his strong foot, and is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club.

That opened up passing angles in build up and also allowed for further crossing opportunities in the final third, where his combination play with Crysencio Summerville was particularly impressive in the latter half of the season. However, Bogle has a tendency to do more of the same down the right, highlighting that Farke and his coaching team have outlined the full-back area as one to improve Leeds' attacking play.

Bogle's recovery speed to get back could be more optimal tactically, with pace a particular area of concern within Leeds' backline. Gray and others have operated fairly well there, but Bogle had the potential to make the position his own and transform the dynamic on Leeds' right-hand side.

Breaking teams down was an issue for Farke last season, but should be easier to navigate if both Firpo and Bogle are on the pitch at the same time, with creative wide players and a central playmaker coming in as part of their restructuring as well. The right-flank became a dead zone for Leeds' attacks with just Willy Gnonto or Dan James offering threat in behind, whilst Firpo's interplay with Summerville found more joy down the left as they both looked to attack aggressively.

The pay-off may be a loss of as much defensive stability without Gray as part of the 'rest-defence', leaving the holding midfielder and centre-backs with more work to do when teams hit Leeds in transition on the counter-attack. However, the attack may be more functional and have more options to help break teams down.

Jayden Bogle's league appearances by season, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Derby County Championship 43 2 9 2019/20 Derby County Championship 37 1 5 2020/21 Sheffield United Premier League 16 2 0 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 22 3 2 2022/23 Sheffield United Championship 20 2 1 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 34 3 0

Bogle comes with that aforementioned wealth of Championship experience, having played 118 times at second tier level for the likes of Derby County and Sheffield United, and comes in at an affordable price under market valuation, due to his expiring contract.

Leeds have one of the best right-backs in the league at the age of just 23, whilst Firpo showed his quality last season during the second half of the campaign when he was able to get a run in the side. Together, they can provide Leeds with far more balance in an attacking sense, even if, defensively, there may be some question marks and issues that Farke will need to resolve tactically as the season unfolds.

If Leeds can get it to work, then they have the best full-back pairing in the division.