Leeds United are set to miss out on Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer as Sheffield United will reportedly spend £18 million to sign him in a uniquely structured deal.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who has claimed that the deal agreed between the two Premier League clubs includes a buy-back clause that will see him head back to Villa Park, with the Blades pocketing a small profit, if Paul Heckingbottom's side are relegated this season.

Cameron Archer transfer latest

After his eye-catching loan spell at Middlesbrough in the second half of last season - when he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances under Michael Carrick - Archer's future has been a talking point throughout the summer.

It appeared that talk of interested clubs was meaningless last month when Unai Emery suggested that the 21-year-old would be kept as part of his first team squad to serve as a back up for Ollie Watkins.

But things have changed dramatically in the last few weeks as reports revealed that Villa were open to cashing in on their academy graduate before the window closed.

There has been Championship interest - with Leeds, Middlesbrough, and Southampton all linked - as well as Premier League suitors in the form of the Blades.

Yesterday, Football League World exclusively revealed that the Saints were not actively pursuing Archer and that Sheffield United and Leeds were leading the race for his signature.

The reported £20 million asking price always looked like it would be an issue for the Whites and the latest update indicates that they've lost out to their Yorkshire rivals.

Sheffield United agree Cameron Archer deal

Nixon has now reported that the Bramall Lane outfit are set to spend £18 million to sign Archer from Villa in a uniquely structured deal.

It is said that the Blades have fought to negotiate a buy-back clause, which will mean the Midlands club are required to sign the young striker back from them for a slightly larger if they're relegated in their first season back in the top flight.

Though it may look like it, the report stresses that this is not a loan arrangement but rather a sale with a buy-back clause and one that ensures Archer gets the opportunities in the top flight that he is believed to crave.

Leeds United striker search

The news is without doubt a blow for Daniel Farke and Leeds - even if signing the Villa forward always looked like it would be tough.

Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have started the season sidelined and it remains to be seen whether, for differing factors, either striker can be the reliable goalscorer that the Whites need to lead their promotion push.

Alternatives will now surely be sought in the final days of the transfer window, which is due to shut at 11pm on Friday 1st September.

Swansea City forward Joel Piroe is reportedly a target but amid murmurings of a new deal in South Wales, it is thought they will have to offer him a sizeable contract to tempt him to Elland Road.

£8.5m-rated Genk striker Joseph Paintsil is another that has been linked (Sky Sports Transfer Centre 22/08,16:49).