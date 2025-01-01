Blackburn Rovers denied Leeds United a 10th straight victory at Elland Road, holding the Whites to a 1-1 draw on an afternoon full of late drama.

Leeds thought they had sealed the win when Pascal Struijk converted an 88th-minute penalty, yet Danny Batth's scrambled finish two minutes later pinched two points from Daniel Farke's grasp.

It's now four games on the spin for the German without a win against John Eustace since he took over at Leeds in 2023, with Blackburn taking four points off the Whites across their two meetings this season.

Leeds United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Batth's late goal cancels out Struijk penalty

It was a seriously flat first-half at Elland Road, with Blackburn containing Leeds excellently as they searched for that 10th straight win on home turf.

Beyond some lively moments from Manor Solomon, Daniel Farke's side looked flat up until the 44th minute when Dan James' cross was cut out expertly by Dominic Hyam, denying Brenden Aaronson a simple tap-in.

Aaronson wasted a decent crossing position and both sides were starved on anything meaningful heading towards the hour.

Solomon flashed the ball across the face of goal from the left, but a wonderful delivery somehow evaded everyone, including James' back-post lunge.

Harry Leonard gave Illan Meslier some handling practice with a tame header, before Aaronson smashed a shot over Aynsley Pears' crossbar from a good position.

James put a free-kick into Pears' arms and Willy Gnonto, one of Farke's five substitutes thrown on, lashed a volley wide.

A drab game, then, suddenly burst into life. Hyam caught Mateo Joseph as he looked to latch onto a loose ball in the penalty area, allowing Pascal Struijk to step up and convert his penalty.

Rovers hit back instantly, though, Makhtar Gueye keeping a deep corner alive and presenting Danny Batth with the chance to scramble the ball into the bottom corner.

Pears tipped a Max Wober drive around his near post during 10 minutes of stoppage time, before the Austrian headed over with the game's last half-chance.

Daniel Farke v John Eustace as Leeds United manager Fixture Date Birmingham City 1-0 Leeds United 12/08/2023 Leeds United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers 13/04/2024 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Leeds United 30/11/2025 Leeds United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers 01/01/2025

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers attendance

36,645

Player ratings

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 6 Jayden Bogle - 6 (Ethan Ampadu - 6) Joe Rodon - 7 Pascal Struijk - 8 Sam Byram - 6 (Max Wober - 6) Ao Tanaka - 7 Joe Rothwell - 6 (Willy Gnonto - 5) Dan James - 5 Brenden Aaronson - 5 Manor Solomon - 6 (Patrick Bamford - 5) Joel Piroe - 4 (Mateo Joseph - 6) Subs (not used) Karl Darlow Largie Ramazani Josuha Guilavogui Isaac Schmidt read more

Blackburn Rovers

Aynsley Pears - 6 Callum Brittain - 7 Dominic Hyam - 7 Danny Batth - 8 Owen Beck - 8 Sondre Tronstad - 7 Lewis Baker - 6 Tyrhys Dolan - 5 (Joe Rankin-Costello - n/a) Andi Weimann - 5 (Amario Cozier-Duberry - n/a) Ryan Hedges - 6 Yuki Ohashi - 5 (Harry Leonard - 5) ((Makhtar Gueye - n/a)) Subs (not used) Balazs Toth Kyle McFadzean John Buckley Matty Litherland Harley O'Grady-Macken read more

Daniel Farke reaction

Leeds boss admits side weren't at their best

Speaking to the press post-match, Farke said: "It wasn't our best game today. The lads looked tired. In the first-half, we had problems creating chances, moving the ball a little bit slowly, not strong in our offensive duels, so we didn't create many chances in the first-half.

"Credit to Blackburn. They are well-structured, good defensively. When they lose a game, they lose a game 1-0.

"We tried to change the momentum of the game with some changes, a change of base formation and our approach later on - instead of our fluent football, we went with crosses and crowding the box with two strikers.

"Good mentality and to get the penalty decision, fully deserved (taking the lead). The rest is just football. One corner can change everything. We could have defended better, it was unnecessary to give a corner away. A corner kick, anything can happen."

John Eustace reaction

Blackburn boss delighted with defensive effort

Eustace told his post-match press conference: "Glad to score the last-minute equaliser. I thought we defended really well and limited Leeds to next to nothing - Aynsley had a save to make right at the end. We are coming to the best team in the league with the best squad of players, so to come away with a draw is really pleasing."

On the penalty decision, Eustace continued: "I thought it was a soft penalty. I've just been looking at it. I thought it was a really soft penalty. I certainly don't think we'd have got it if it was at the other end."