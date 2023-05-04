Leeds United have joined the race to sign OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, as they aim to beat Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers to his signature.

The Elland Road outfit were first linked with the midfielder via David Van den Broeck earlier this month, he said: "Several English clubs follow Mandela Keita closely. Leeds, Blackburn and Norwich have already inquired about the Belgian midfielder."

The 20-year-old is currently impressing on loan with Royal Antwerp where he has made 14 appearances since his January move. He primarily plays as a defensive-midfielder or in central-midfield.

Van den Broeck has explained that his loan club can make the deal permanent should they wish to do so for a fee of around £8.7million, he added: “Antwerp can still exercise the spicy purchase option (€10M) if it finds an agreement with the OH Leuven mercenary, but talks about that are yet to come.”

What's the latest in Leeds, Blackburn, and Norwich's pursuit of Keita?

The trio of clubs have all stepped up their interest in chasing Keita, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The Belgian's performances have drawn interest from Leeds, Norwich and Blackburn Rovers in recent months, with the Whites said to be ‘already signed up’ to securing his services in the summer transfer window.

Royal Antwerp CEO, Sven Jaecques, has told Sporza’s Extra Time that Keita will likely return to his parent club after this season has ended, as quoted by Het Nieuwsblad he said: “Whether the option is €10m? I can’t say anything about that, but it is in any case too high.

“This is simply unfeasible, we won’t do that. Mandela will play at Leuven again next season. Mandela and the club should also focus on that.”

The news that he will remain at Leuven can give renewed hope to the trio in search of his services. They will all have to negotiate directly with his parent club in the meantime, ahead of the summer window.

Who's most likely to sign Keita? Would he be a good addition?

Leeds is surely the most likely destination, should they remain a Premier League club, but all three sides may be in the same division in the near future, which will make the battle more interesting.

It may come down to who can offer the best chances of first-team football, if that is the case. Keita seems like a promising young player, if the rumoured fee is anything to go by.

Leeds have a young midfield already behind their few senior options, as do Blackburn, but Norwich are lacking in young talent in this area, and that may be the best fit to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.