Leeds United lack depth and quality in central midfield following the departures of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray, with Birmingham City's Jordan James emerging as a possible option.

Leeds have registered their interest in signing James from Blues, according to a recent report from Football Insider, who states that the West Yorkshire outfit are in the market for a new midfielder following recent departures, and see James as a potential replacement in a box-to-box role.

Kamara, in particular, leaves with big boots to fill. There is no doubt that he will be a loss from the squad after he played more minutes in the heart of Leeds' midfield than any other player in the squad. Not only that, but his performances were of a high quality in a number of big games last year.

His press-resistance, composure, and ball retention were all key features of his game, whilst his durability and duel-winning allowed Leeds to pin the opposition in their half at times, even if his ball-striking and general output in goal and assist terms left much to be desired.

Gray, meanwhile, was an academy product, and one which many viewed as a generational midfield talent. He played the majority of his football at right-back last season, but his long-term future was in midfield, and Leeds need to replace him with more than just Joe Rothwell.

Leeds secured the loan signing of Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth recently. The 29-year-old loanee will bring more goals and assists to Farke's team from the middle of the park, but another player in the box-to-box role with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year.

Jordan James linked with Leeds switch

According to reports in The Yorkshire Evening Post, Daniel Farke is seeking another No.8 profile in central midfield, as well as full-back cover. That is assuming there are no further outgoings, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, whose futures remain uncertain. Recent reports in The Athletic have stated similar, with the Whites targeting the addition of another midfielder and right-back before the transfer window shuts.

Midfield is an area where Leeds could inarguably use one more signing to strengthen Farke’s options for the season ahead, and a player with strong physical attributes akin to Kamara makes plenty of sense, even if Leeds fans may also be asking for a more technical footballer alongside Ethan Ampadu at the base of midfield.

Another player in the box-to-box mould with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year, and give them the required depth for another automatic promotion push, and James ticks plenty of boxes for them, especially as a physical presence as well.

The 20-year-old has earned a minimum of 20 Championship appearances in each of the last three seasons, but last season, turning out 42 times and scoring eight goals, was by far his most productive, and his value has shot up as a result.

The report states that the Whites have a “strong interest” in the midfielder but face competition from an unnamed Premier League team. It goes on to add that Birmingham could be forced to sell their prized asset after a heavy summer of spending as they prepare for their League One campaign.

That team may well be Ipswich Town, who were credited with leading the race for the midfielder last week. Although HITC state that a number of clubs are looking to sign James, who is believed to be made available for a fee of around £10 million.

Atalanta made offers for James in January, but they could not agree terms with the Blues, and they were not the only club interested in his services, with Crystal Palace also reportedly making a bid. In January, the young midfielder was linked with moves to two Serie A sides in Atalanta and Fiorentina, with the former officially submitting a bid of just over £4 million, which was rejected at the time.

But competition is fierce, and a host of other teams have been linked with the Welsh international following Birmingham's relegation, including Bologna, West Ham United, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Southampton. That has since been followed up by suggestions of Premier League interest from the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, and Crystal Palace as well.

James' list of suitors is continuing to increase, with The Telegraph reporting that Nottingham Forest are another side to join the race for the midfielder. However, Leeds can offer the regular first-team football that none of those other sides are capable of, with the platform for James to move from a struggling Championship team, to one at the top-end of the division, before he inevitably finds himself in a top-flight league in Europe in the near future.

That could be a step too soon, but there is an opening at Leeds which James could look to fill as he continues his rapid development with regular game time.

Leeds should push the boat out to sign Jordan James after losing Archie Gray

James has a contract with Birmingham until the summer of 2025, which could also put pressure on the club to cash-in during the upcoming window, which helps teams like Leeds with Blues' hand in negotiations weakened through that - on top of relegation and the need for funds for a League One promotion battle.

James is primarily a box-to-box midfielder with plenty of attacking thrust and impetus. He is incredibly impressive physically for someone of his age, but could crucially bring the output Leeds are crying out for in midfield, with his box-crashing allowing him to score plenty in and around the penalty area.

He stands at 6'3 and dominates duels and battles in midfield with good aggression, much like Kamara was able to do with Ampadu or Ilia Gruev. However, his technical game is also rapidly developing. He can operate well in a 4-2-3-1 and has the ranginess to cover plenty of distance and eat up the ground in the press as the most advanced of the double-pivot.

His passing game needs work, but he possesses plenty of upside when carrying the ball despite not being the quickest or most agile. He has a good engine and is a powerful runner, which will suit the role Kamara was able to play, especially if James can tighten up his passing ability. Importantly for Leeds, a player who is capable of playing deeper but with good distance shooting and ball-striking is required to bring a wider spread of goals around the team.

That attribute must be high on the club's priorities, to help ease the burden on their attacking talent, and is something James absolutely has within his skill-set. He has also shown in the past couple of seasons that he is capable of getting on the scoresheet and having a midfielder who can do that is a bonus for a Leeds side gunning for the Championship title.

Jordan James' career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 105 10 2 Birmingham City U-21 6 1 0 Wales 11 0 0

James is unrefined and raw in many ways, but at 20, there is time still for him to develop, adapt and improve further, especially in an environment at Leeds where he can take his time to become the all-round midfield package. His quality shone through in a side battling at the bottom of the league last season and there is no doubt that he is ready to make that step up to a top second tier side, with his footballing trajectory rapidly on the rise.

He could also be an asset that appreciates in value, as well as a vital player for the here and now at a top Championship side. Signing another peak-age player in midfield would give Leeds less resale value, but a player like James could hand the Whites an asset for the long-term, especially after selling Gray recently. He's a player that could grow with the club, or turn them a hefty amount of profit in the future.

In many ways, that is greater incentive for Leeds to acquire James over some of the other alternative reported midfield options, whilst the chance of regular football would surely be tempting for James over some of the other suitors mentioned, where his minutes would certainly be less frequent. Not only that, but he would arguably be able to hit the ground running in a team which includes plenty of familiarity in Ampadu, Joe Rodon, and Dan James - his Welsh international teammates.

His age, current ability, future ability, availability, and propensity to improve are all crucial factors. However, aside from all the long-term upside, James is the right profile which Leeds currently need in midfield, and one that could bring balance to the side alongside Rothwell, Gruev, and Ampadu.

Like Gray, James broke through into senior football at an extremely young age, at just 17-years-old. Similarly, they are two of the best young midfielders to emerge from the EFL in recent years. Although they differ in many of their attributes for a player at the base of midfield, he would be a fantastic replacement for the Leeds academy graduate in the long-term.