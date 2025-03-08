This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are looking set for a return to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke's side flying towards automatic promotion out of the Championship.

The Whites have tasted defeat just three times in the league this season, as they prepare for a trip to Fratton Park this weekend to take on Portsmouth.

Farke's side boast the most potent attack force in the second tier, with their 72 goals scored after 35 games no match for any other side in the division.

They also possess a watertight defence, having conceded just 22 times with 11 games remaining of the campaign. So, confidence among the Elland Road faithful over a bright future for their club should be soaring, right?

"Fan confidence" - Leeds United's biggest issue outlined

We asked our Leeds United fan pundit Joe Blackburn: 'What is your club's biggest issue at this very moment in time and why?'

Blackburn said: "The club's biggest issue at this moment in time, I think, is around fan confidence.

"So, Leeds fans have had it quite difficult over the years, where we have been repeatedly traumatised by having bad owners, and then reasonable owners that get us promoted, but don't have the money to do it in the Premier League, as we saw with Andrea Radrizzani.

"I think regardless of what is happening behind the scenes, we'll always look for ways that, that isn't necessarily a good thing. But at the moment, we are breaking countless records as a club.

"Being in I think one of our best situations that the club has ever been in terms of pure results. Like yes, it's in the Championship, but I think it's a case of fans are too busy being concerned about the bad thing that comes next, to take in the positives.

"I feel like once things turn once we're in the Premier League, that could become a very, very big issue. Because people are going to get a little bit spooked after we lose a couple in a row.

"It's a question of whether we keep the confidence in the fact that we'll stay up. Basically, a scared fanbase is always going to lead to a slightly more wobbly mentality within the club."

Leeds supporters should feel confident that they can return to Premier League with a bang

To those who've been watching the Championship for many years, you won't find too many who don't share in the opinion that this 2024/25 Leeds United side is one of the best to grace the second tier in recent times.

Relentless pressing, a pick your poison attacking unit, and a highly impregnable defence; this Whites team pretty much has it all.

The club's recruitment has been sound and highly shrewd too, with acquisitions such as Ao Tanaka, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon and Manor Solomon all proving to be worth their weight in gold to Leeds this season.

Leeds United's 24/25 Championship stats after 35 games - per FotMob Goals scored per match Goals conceded per match Avg. possession Clean sheets Accurate passes per match 2.1 0.6 61.1% 20 467.2

As such, they appear to have the foundations of a squad that, with a few new faces in the summer, could not only survive back in the Premier League, but thrive - should they get there, of course.

Therefore, whilst Leeds fans are understandably cautious of false dawns and red herrings when it comes to future success, they should feel confident that their club is taking the right steps to ensure long-term success.