Highlights Struijk's surgery ends his season, leaving Leeds without a key player in defence for the crucial remaining games.

The absence of Struijk has forced Farke to find alternative solutions, causing some defensive vulnerabilities for the team.

Leeds must rely on Ampadu, Rodon, and Gruev to maintain their promotion push, as the defensive depth is lacking without Struijk's presence.

Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk has had surgery recently on an adductor issue, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Struijk hasn't featured since the Boxing Day game against Preston North End, and Leeds have had to find other solutions in the heart of their defence. During the first half of the season, Struijk had predominantly formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon at centre-back.

The Spurs loanee and Struijk complement each other well as a duo, with Struijk more accomplished in possession and Rodon the stronger physical presence of the pair. They had made 17 starts alongside one another and won 11 times with a further four draws. Leeds conceded just 16 goals when that duo were in action.

Daniel Farke has had to find other solutions in that area of the pitch, but the Whites have been flying recently, in spite of his absence. They have won 16 games with a further four draws in 22 games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The Pascal Struijk debate

Ethan Ampadu has been an outstanding signing for Leeds this term, and has excelled wherever he has been asked to play. However, the club, and Farke, would love to welcome the Dutch defender back, given his role as captain and becoming a huge set-piece threat for the side this term as well - scoring five goals so far.

The 24-year-old had established himself as a real leader in defence for Farke, and he enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign, but many Leeds fans were fairly indifferent to the surgery, which now means he will not feature again this season.

That's because Ilia Gruev's displays in the centre of the park may not have always been as consistently excellent as Ampadu's, but the Bulgarian has grown into his role in the pivot when anchoring the midfield. However, worryingly, he is the only other defensive-midfielder at the club at present, with Ampadu having to fill in at centre-back.

The issue is that Archie Gray has predominantly featured at right-back, and there is not another analogue to Gruev whilst Ampadu features in defence, given that all four central-midfielders are playing games for the side at present.

Leeds have felt stretched thin in defence and in the centre of midfield recently, with Gruev missing games against Watford and Hull City due to swelling in his foot after international duty with Bulgaria, causing major headaches for Farke in an area he has little to choose from anyway.

This was always possible, should any of the four first-team midfielders pick up injury issues or suspensions, with Ampadu needed as part of a rock solid duo at centre-back, where Farke is not keen to utilise Liam Cooper or Charlie Cresswell.

It meant Glen Kamara next to Archie Gray, but neither are an out-and-out defensive-minded midfielder, as both prefer the box-to-box role in Farke's system, where they can operate a bit higher up and carry the ball into attacking areas.

Struijk debate ends

It looked like illness to Ethan Ampadu was going to be an issue for Leeds in midweek against Sunderland, with Farke describing him as a "major doubt" - which threatened to potentially add further problems to an already struggling area of the team, and one which made Struijk's absence an even bigger frustration.

He is a player the German clearly loves, and the increased responsibility as captain also highlights that. Without him, the club have four games in which to gain promotion, and they should still feel confident in doing so, but any further issues to the likes of Ampadu, Rodon, and Gruev will be felt dramatically at the back.

Championship Table (As it stands April 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 41 42 88 2 Ipswich Town 42 32 88 3 Leeds United 42 43 87 4 Southampton 40 26 78 5 West Brom 42 25 72 6 Norwich City 42 15 68

One win in four has added some doubts, but they are still well within reach of the top two, and should that trio remain fit, then the club can start thinking of Premier League football and next season; but absences from now will threaten to derail the defensive solidity that has underpinned Leeds' success and the spine of their team all season.

Cooper and Cresswell have not shown enough once called upon, and Kamara and Gray cannot anchor the midfield in the way Ampadu or Gruev are able to, leaving Leeds stretched and missing Struijk as an option - either as a starter or for higher quality depth - in a big way.