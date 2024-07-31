Highlights Leeds United low-ball offer of £5 million for Gabriel Sara falls far below Norwich's desired valuation of around £10 million.

Galatasaray may make a move for Sara, but Norwich would likely prefer not to sell to a promotion rival like Leeds.

Norwich should aim to keep hold of Sara, given his importance to the team's performance and potential impact on their season ahead.

Leeds United have made a low-ball offer for Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara amid speculation over his future.

According to Turkish journalist Özgür Sancar, a bid in the region of €6 (£5) million was submitted by the Whites in recent days.

Gabriel Sara proved a standout talent for the Canaries last season, contributing 13 goals and 12 assists in the Championship as the team pushed for promotion to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

It was Leeds that condemned Norwich to another year in the second tier, knocking them out of the play-offs at the semi-final stages with a 4-0 win.

Daniel Farke is now looking to raid his former club by adding the Brazilian to his squad in a bid to boost Leeds’ own promotion hopes after their play-off final loss to Southampton.

Leeds United make offer for Norwich City star

It has been claimed that Leeds have made an initial offer worth just £5 million for Sara, amid competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

However, the fee is well short of the Canaries’ asking price for the 25-year-old, with the Championship club reportedly holding out for closer to €16.5 (£13.9) million.

Galatasaray are waiting in the wings, and could now respond to this development with an offer of their own, with officials said to be acting accordingly.

It is understood that Norwich will have to cash in on one of their big name players this summer, but they have a number of potential candidates for a sale.

The likes of Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent also performed similarly well last season, and there should be no shortage of possible buyers.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah has attracted interest from Celtic following a successful six month loan with the Scottish giants.

The Glasgow outfit have already bid £4 million for the Irishman, and could return with an improved offer before the market shuts next month.

So it is far from guaranteed that a sale for Sara will come to fruition this window, particularly given the lack of strong offers so far.

Gabriel Sara’s importance to Norwich

Gabriel Sara's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.29 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.14 Shots 2.22 Assists 0.26 Expected assists (xAG) 0.26 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 4.96

Sara signed for Norwich in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth a reported £11 million, arriving from Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Since his arrival, he has featured 86 times in the Championship, registering 20 goals and 16 assists.

The playmaker was a crucial part of David Wagner’s side, as they finished 13th and sixth over these two seasons respectively.

New manager Johannes Hoff Thorup will surely be eager to see him stay as part of the first team squad beyond the 30 August transfer deadline.

£5 million offer is far too low for Sara

A bid in the region of £5 million is well below Norwich’s valuation of Sara, and they should not even consider anything below the £10 million mark.

As a promotion rival, Norwich would also likely prefer to not sell to Leeds as it could hurt their own ambitions for the season ahead.

Galatasaray would be their preferred buyer for Sara if he is to go this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they can afford the £14 million or so needed to convince the Canaries.

Given the other sellable assets at their disposal, the Norfolk outfit should be doing what they can to hold onto Sara for the upcoming season.