Leeds United making little progress with key summer transfer

A move to bring Ben White to Elland Road again is proving increasingly difficult for Leeds United.

Leeds oversaw White’s development during the 2019/20 season, with the 22-year-old centre-back featuring in every minute of the club’s title-winning campaign in the Championship.

Yet, he was only on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, with White heading back to the AMEX this summer.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

After such a big impact in Leeds, there’s naturally a desire to reunite from both the club and the fanbase.

As per the latest article in The Athletic, there’s been ‘no movement’ since his loan spell ended.

Graham Potter has previously warned Leeds that he feels White is ready for the Premier League and will be part of the Brighton squad for the new season.

However, there’s other clubs interested alongside Leeds, with Liverpool previously linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old.

White made 49 appearances for Leeds across all competitions, missing just 45 minutes of football in the League Cup.

He scored one goal, a wonderful volley on the final day of the season in a 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

White is going to be in-demand this summer, with Leeds, Brighton and surely other Premier League clubs in the mix.

He’s a classy operator; he reads the game fantastically well, he’s good with the ball at his feet and he’s got a decent turn of pace.

The biggest thing is that you feel there’s room for improvement with White and, in truth, it is hard to see him not playing for England eventually.

Leeds really need to get him back as finding a suitable replacement feels a million miles away.

Thoughts? Let us know!