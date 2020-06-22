Leeds United begin putting plan in place to pluck 23-year-old from Premier League strugglers

Emi Buendia is a player that Leeds United have identified as someone they want to take to the Premier League if they get there, with the Whites reportedly asking Norwich City the question about the playmaker’s potential availability.

Leeds are sat second in the Championship table as things stand, knowing that only eight games separate them from a Premier League return for the first time since 2004.

And, should they win promotion they could well be swapping divisions with Norwich, who are bottom of the Premier League table and facing a huge task if they are to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

According to a report from Read Norwich, Leeds are looking to cash-in on Norwich’s vulnerable position and have made initial contact with the Canaries about luring Buendia away from Carrow Road.

Buendia, 23, scored eight goals and registered 12 assists last season for Norwich in the Championship, helping Daniel Farke’s side to the title.

Upon his promotion to the Premier League, Buendia has continued to impress and has registered seven assists for struggling Norwich.

Buendia featured for 80 minutes in Friday’s 3-0 defeat to Southampton, with that result pushing Norwich closer to relegation in the Premier League.

The Verdict

A deal for Buendia feels like it might be dependant on Leeds and Norwich swapping divisions, but you can’t deny it looks a good move for the Whites on the face of things.

The 23-year-old has been excellent since arriving at Carrow Road and his form in the Premier League this season will probably earn him a chance to stay at that level even if Norwich go down.

He’d suit Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s style of football and after a year of adapting in the Premier League, he would be well placed to have a bigger impact on the top-flight in 2020/21.

Because of that, there might be competition for his signature, but getting ahead of that game early could prove to be another good Leeds move.

