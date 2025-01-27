Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on an initial loan deal, ending Leeds United’s chances of signing the attacking midfielder.

It had been claimed that the Argentinian was on the Whites’ radar, in a deal that would’ve been seen as a real coup for the Championship leaders.

Not only had Buendia proven himself to be a top player in the second tier over the years, he also flourished under the guidance of Daniel Farke, who is in charge at Elland Road.

Emi Buendia to join Bayer Leverkusen

However, Leeds are set to miss out on Buendia, as Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Leverkusen are set to finalise a deal for the playmaker.

He confirms that the two clubs have agreed a deal on an initial loan, and it will include an option for the move to become permanent. The next step is a medical, which is due to take place in the coming days.

So, Buendia is set to fly to Germany to complete the move, meaning Leeds will have to look elsewhere for a new number ten.

Leeds United’s January transfer plans

This is a setback for Leeds, as Buendia is the sort of quality addition that could make a big difference in the promotion battle, as the Whites look to secure a top two finish.

Given the strength in depth that Farke has, this window hasn’t been about signing anybody, or desperately looking to get players through the door.

Championship Table (as of 27/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 28 34 59 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 28 27 56 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

Instead, it will have been about reacting to any opportunities that presented themselves, and most would agree that Leeds could improve on Brenden Aaronson in the attacking midfield position, even if the USA international has made some big contributions this season.

Most would agree that Buendia represented an upgrade, so it made sense that Leeds were in the mix for a player who could also have a role to play had they won promotion.

But, once Leverkusen made their interest known, it always felt like an impossible task to convince Buendia to drop to the Championship, even with his relationship with Farke.

That has proven to be the case, and whilst it’s a disappointment for Leeds, they are the top scorers in the Championship and creating plenty of chances, so it’s not like they’re short in the final third right now.

So, it’s likely to be a quiet end to the window for Leeds, although we do know that things can change very quickly, and they’re sure to be ready if any deals to enhance the XI do become a possibility.