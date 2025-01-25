Leeds United face fresh competition in the race to sign Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa, with Bayer Leverkusen now weighing up a potential move.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga champions are eyeing a loan deal for the playmaker.

Buendia has fallen down the pecking order of Unai Emery’s first team squad since returning to full fitness.

The Argentine has featured just 12 times in the Premier League this year, with all 12 appearances coming as a substitute.

Emi Buendia - Aston Villa league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (22) 4 (6) 2022-23 38 (27) 5 (2) 2024-25 11 (0) 0 As of January 25th

Emi Buendia transfer latest

It was reported earlier this month by the Yorkshire Evening Post that Buendia is a player that Leeds have a longstanding interest in signing.

However, no official approach has yet been made for the player, who Emery has claimed he will not stand in the way of, if an acceptable offer is made.

It is now being claimed that Leverkusen are considering a bid to sign the 28-year-old on loan for the second half of the campaign.

It is believed that there will be an option to buy clause inserted into their offer, but Villa are looking to make it an obligation.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will step up their pursuit of the player, who previously played under manager Daniel Farke during their time together at Norwich City.

Buendia is under contract at Villa until the summer of 2026.

Emi Buendia’s diminishing role at Aston Villa

Buendia initially signed for Aston Villa in the 2021 summer transfer window in a deal worth £33 million, according to Sky Sports.

The midfielder was an important part of the Premier League side when he first arrived, having moved after playing a key role in Norwich’s promotion to the top flight under Farke.

However, a significant long-term injury meant he didn’t feature at all in the 2023/24 campaign, and his role has been reduced since returning.

Leeds are aiming for promotion now themselves, so could look to improve Farke’s squad before the 3 February deadline.

Leverkusen competition will be tough for Leeds to compete with

Leverkusen have transformed into a top European side under Xabi Alonso, and are competing in the Champions League this season.

That opportunity will be difficult for Leeds to compete with if both clubs make a pursuit for Buendia before the window closes.

Working with Farke again might prove a factor that could persuade him, but Alonso has also earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the game.

This would be a blow for Leeds if they were to miss out on this target, but it remains to be seen just how concrete their interest in him really is anyway.