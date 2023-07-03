Leeds United are set to lose a whole host of players this summer following their relegation to the Championship, and perhaps the clearest sign yet has emerged that Illan Meslier could be one of them.

The French goalkeeper has been wanted by top clubs earlier in 2023, but was dropped towards the end of last season following a string of high-profile mistakes.

Nevertheless, it is expected that a club will come in for him at some point this summer, and it looks as though United have got their eyes locked on to his potential replacement.

According to Keith Downie from Sky Sports, they are in a battle to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has plenty of experience of Premier League and Championship football.

Football League World exclusively reported two weeks ago that Darlow, along with Freddie Woodman, Marek Rodak and Viktor Johansson had been discussed as potential targets, and Leeds now look set to make their move.

They have a fight on their hands to complete a deal though as Bournemouth are also looking to sign the 32-year-old as competition for Neto at the Vitality Stadium.

Middlesbrough however have dropped out of the running as they cannot afford Darlow's wage demands.

Sources have also informed FLW that Darlow is keen for a move back closer to his Midlands home as he hails from Northampton, although both Leeds and Bournemouth are still a fair amount of miles away from there.

Who is Karl Darlow?

Darlow made his breakthrough in the professional game in his early 20's with Nottingham Forest, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship before being signed by Newcastle in 2014.

He had to wait until the 2016-17 season when the Magpies were in the Championship to get a real run of games in the first-team, but for most of his eight years at St James' Park he has been an understudy to the likes of Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope.

Darlow played 25 times in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season but then reverted to being a backup for the next 18 months, then joined Hull City on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, keeping five Championship clean sheets in 12 outings for the Tigers.

How much will Karl Darlow cost?

Even though he is 32 years of age, Darlow is expected to cost a decent transfer fee to prize away from Newcastle.

Darlow is under contract at United until 2025 and with goalkeepers able to play normally for longer than their outfield counterparts, he could keep goal at Elland Road for a number of years should they win the battle for his services.

Neither Leeds or Bournemouth have made a bid for Darlow currently, but they are expected imminently.