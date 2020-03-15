Leeds United battling top-flight sides for signing of Blackpool attacker

Everton, Rangers and Leeds United are all interested in signing young striker Anthony Weston from Blackpool, a report from The Sun has claimed.

A member of Blackpool’s academy, the 16-year-old Weston made his senior debut for the club earlier this season, coming off the bench as a late substitute in the club’s 3-1 win over Maidstone in the second round of the FA Cup back in December.

Now it seems as though the teenager is starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the footballing world, with Premier League side Everton, Championship promotion-chasers Leeds, and Scottish giants Rangers all interested in the forward, according to the latest reports.

Although all three clubs could prove attractive options for Weston, it is thought that Rangers are quietly confident that they will be able to win the race for his signature.

This is not the first time that Weston has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road, with a £250,000 transfer to Everton’s Premier League rivals Southampton reported to have previously fallen through.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a decent signing for one of these sides.

The fact that Weston has already gained first-team experience with Blackpool at such a young age shows that he has both the ability and maturity to go some way in his career.

Indeed, given there are a number of high profile who are, and have been, interested in Weston, it certainly seems as though there is plenty of potential there, given this is not just a one-off piece of interest in the striker.

Consequentially, there could be quite a clamour for Weston’s signature come the summer, as none of these teams are going to want to miss out on securing the services of a possible star of the future.