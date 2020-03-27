Leeds United battling top-flight clubs to sign League One defender

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Leeds United are one of several sides interested in signing Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

A graduate of Gillingham’s academy, Tucker only established himself in the Gills first-team this season, and has so far made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, helping them to 11th in the current third-tier standings, eight points off the play-off places.

According to the latest reports however, Gillingham now may be forced to sell Tucker – who has become one of the club’s prized assets this season – in order to ease the financial forced on them by the current postponement of all football across the country, with a number of EFL clubs apparently keen on opening the transfer window now in order to bring in much-needed funds through player sales.

That is something that appears to have attracted the attention of those at Elland Road, with Leeds thought to be interested in a possible move for the 20-year-old.

However, it looks as though the Championship promotion chasers are not alone in taking an interest in the centre back, with Premier League trio Southampton, Norwich and West Ham, and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, all also said to be considering a move for Tucker.

As things stands, there are currently around two-and-a-half years remaining on Tucker’s contract with Gillingham, securing his future at Priestfield until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Tucker certainly looks to be a promising player, and with a possible shortage at centre back looming, he could certainly be one considering for the future for Leeds, even if he may not be ready for a regular starting place in the Premier League if Leeds do indeed win promotion this season.

However, it should be noted that with a number of other big names apparently interested in the defender, there is no guarantee the Yorkshire club will be the ones to secure his services, meaning there could be quite a transfer battle here when the window reopens.

You also have to feel considerably for Gillingham here, given it looks as though they are going to have to sell one of their most promising young players simply in order to keep the club going in circumstances that have come about through no fault of their own.

