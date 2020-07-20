Leeds United battling Sheffield United and Crystal Palace for midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly battling Sheffield United and Crystal Palace for Newell’s Old Boys midfielder Jerónimo Cacciabue.

It was confirmed on Friday that Leeds had secured promotion to the Premier League, while Brentford’s slip up on Saturday meant they have won the Championship title.

They’re likely to be busy this summer as they prepare for life in the top flight and look to give Marcelo Bielsa the tools he needs to succeed at that level – assuming the Leeds boss remains at Elland Road as it is thought he will.

It appears they may be looking to his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, to add some reinforcements.

According to Argentian outlet Contraseña: Fútbol, the Whites are interested in signing Cacciabue.

It is understood that they’re not the only English side interested and face competition from Sheffield United and Palace.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Newell’s academy and broke through into the first team last season.

A central midfielder that can play both a holding role and further forward, Cacciabue has featured 33 times in total for the Superliga side.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one but a bit of a left-field link.

You’d imagine that the Whites will be looking to bolster their options in central midfield this summer and Cacciabue would help them do that.

There are question marks over whether the 22-year-old is ready for the Premier League but the interest of the Blades and Palace would suggest he’s a bright prospect.

You’d imagine that if there is indeed interest, the fact that a Newell’s legend – Bielsa – is in charge at Elland Road would make Leeds an attractive destination.