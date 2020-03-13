Leeds United battling Premier League clubs for signing of winger

Leeds United are one of a number of sides interested in signing 17-year-old winger Samuel Oguntayo from non-league side Kingstonian, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Oguntayo has seemingly already caught the eye of the Championship promotion hopefuls, as well as a number of Premier League teams, despite only being handed his league debut at the start of the year.

According to the latest reports, Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Manchester City both had scouts watching the teenager during his side’s last outing on Wednesday night, with another Premier League side – Watford – also said to be interested in a move for the versatile winger, along with Leeds.

It seems however, as though it is Palace who are leading the race for Oguntayo’s signature, with the teenager reportedly accepting an offer to train with the Eagles’ Under 23s at the club’s training base, seemingly putting other clubs on the back foot in the battle for his signature.

Kingstonian are currently tenth in the Ishtmian League Premier Division, part of the seventh-tier of English football.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Oguntayo wouldn’t be the first player to make the step up from non-league to the professional ranks at that age, so it is certainly possible that this is a move that could happen.

Indeed, given the opportunities that such a deal could open up for Oguntayo, you feel that it is a deal that he himself will be desperate to make happen.

With so many clubs interested in him as well, it does also appear as though he may well have the ability to make that happen, since that level of attention suggests there is a strong consensus amongst these clubs about his abilities.