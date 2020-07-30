Leeds United battling Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton for in-demand midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly battling Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Everton for Levante midfielder José Gómez Campaña.

The Whites are preparing for their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, having won the Championship earlier this month.

It is understood that Leeds have identified five top transfer targets and are keen to sign all of them ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Brighton’s Ben White is thought to be one of them and it appears that Campaña could be another.

According to Eldesmarque.com, the Whites are one of a number of English sides keen on the Spanish midfielder.

The 27-year-old is also thought to have turned the heads of Arsenal, Villa, and Everton – with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Villareal linked as well.

Campaña has impressed for Levante over the past few years – adding six goals and 16 assists from central midfield in the past two La Liga seasons – and could help bolster an area that at times proved a problem for Marcelo Bielsa last season.

Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton both suffered from injury issues, which left the Argentine coach short of cover for the likes of Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips in midfield.

The Verdict

I like this move from a Leeds perspective. The Whites return to the Premier League is likely to be testing, so adding some more quality in the centre of the park makes a lot of sense.

Campaña has shown his ability in La Liga in recent seasons and the interest of the likes of Arsenal, Atletico, and Sevilla outlines his quality.

The Whites may struggle to land the 27-year-old given the other clubs in the chase but if they can, it could be a fantastic bit of business.