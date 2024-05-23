Leeds United have reportedly shown interest in KAA Gent defender Jordan Torunarigha, but may be up against TSG Hoffenheim to seal the deal.

The Championship side do, of course, still have the small matter of a play-off final to contest against Southampton in the coming days, but it appears they have already set about commencing their transfer business this summer.

Torunarigha has had a strong season with Gent in the BElgian Pro League but Leeds are not alone in noticing his form, with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim also believed to hold an interest, along with previous interest from Stuttgart, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Nigeria international still has one year remaining on his current deal, so a fee would be required, but it could still be an affordable deal for Leeds to pursue.

Leeds face Bundesliga battle for Jordan Torunarigha

The report from Plettenberg landed on social media on Wednesday evening, declaring that Leeds and Hoffenheim are the main interested parties but also confirming that Torunarigha has also been a target for Stuttgart in the past.

That he is receiving such interest is little surprise after a strong season with his current Belgian side, Gent. This season, he has been involved in just three losses during the regular Jupiler Pro League campaign.

Torunarigha's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists KAA Gent 102 4 5 Hertha BSC 81 6 5

He appeared regularly in various age categories for the German national team, before switching to Nigeria to make his senior international debut in October last year.

In an interview last year, former team-mate Gift Orban rated Torunarigha as "one of the best in the game" and went on to claim the 26-year-old is both an accomplished tackler and passer of the ball.

Jordan Torunarigha price tag revealed amid Leeds United interest

The financial picture at Leeds will likely be dependent on which league they kick off in next season, but regardless of their placement, a move for Torunarigha may still be affordable.

In his post on X, Plettenberg revealed that the defender has been valued at between €2.5million to €3million, a price that will surely be music to the ears of Daniel Farke's side, considering this is a defender with years ahead of him and both Bundesliga and European football experience behind him.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds submit a formal bid, but it is easy to see why the initial attraction is there.

Jordan Torunarigha could be just what Leeds need this summer

Defender Liam Cooper has already confirmed he is set to leave Elland Road this summer, whilst Joe Rodon, who appeared 43 times in the centre of defence for Leeds in the Championship this season, is expected to leave parent club Tottenham Hotspur this summer - but there is no guarantee that he will opt for the Yorkshire club as his landing spot.

This leaves a clear need for defenders to come in over this summer at Elland Road, and Torunarigha may be an affordable and exciting avenue to address that issue, regardless of the division they find themselves in.

It would be Torunarigha's first club football outside of Germany and neighbouring Belgium, but the draw of Premier League football or fighting for promotion in the second tier next season would surely be enough of a draw to land the deal.

Hoffenheim do offer a direct route to top-flight football in one of the top leagues in Europe, but come next week Leeds may also be able to offer the same.

The fact interest has surfaced this early in the transfer window suggests that Leeds' interest is strong, but it remains to be seen whether they can come out on top in the battle with Hoffenheim for Torunarigha's signature.