Finances remain an issue in Leeds United's quest to recruit Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, according to Ben Jacobs who revealed this information in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Whites could benefit from strengthening their forward area before the summer transfer window closes, with the club set to lose a key attacking in the coming hours or days with Jack Harrison on the verge of completing a move to Everton.

Brenden Aaronson has also sealed a move away from Elland Road along with Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, so there's a need for Leeds to secure some attacking additions with the club only addressing their goalkeeping department and defence at this stage.

Their lack of depth in the final third was evident on Saturday and although this was because some of their players including Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra are all unavailable, they need to address this area regardless.

Gnonto, Summerville and Sinisterra could all seal moves away from Elland Road before the end of the window anyway, so Daniel Farke's side will have to have targets lined up to prepare for these potential departures.

Which strikers have been linked with a move to Leeds United?

Yesterday, Alan Nixon reported that Everton's Tom Cannon was on their radar and this isn't a shock considering how well he did at Preston North End during the second half of last season.

Proving to be an excellent goalscorer at this level, the Whites are just one of several teams keeping tabs on the player at this stage with the Toffees seemingly prepared to send the Irishman out on loan again.

They have also been linked with Aston Villa's Cameron Archer - another player that has been a success at this level before for both Preston and Middlesbrough - narrowly missing out on promotion with the latter.

But Farke's side's interest in Piroe has been known for longer, although they haven't been the only side in the race to recruit the Dutchman who has been very impressive throughout his time in South Wales.

Why are Leeds United unable to get a deal over the line for Joel Piroe?

Piroe is reportedly happy to stay at Swansea before potentially moving on next year when his contract expires - but finances seem to have been the main issue in Leeds' quest to sign the Swansea man this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said: "I think Leeds would like a striker.

"I think that they need a goalscorer to come in and make sure that they retain their firepower, but it's not guaranteed.

"Joel Piroe has been the one that's been linked from Swansea, but I think that price has always been a bit of an issue there, even though Leeds are very genuine."

Should Leeds United be prepared to pay big bucks for Joel Piroe?

No, they shouldn't despite his obvious quality.

Even though they could still generate a big fee from player sales between now and the end of the window, they haven't generated that much from sales so far because many of their key men have gone out on loan.

And this is why they need to be careful in terms of how they spend, with the club already forking out fees on Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

They still need to bring plenty of players in too, with their midfield in particular need of attention.

With this, they need to ensure they don't blow the rest of their budget on one player.